Our Best of April

The best design events this month

APRIL 9 | Join AH&L’s Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Ralls and author, blogger and designer Erin Gates of Elements of Style for a design conversation at Frontgate. Gates will also be signing copies of her latest tome, Elements of Family Style, and guests will receive 10 percent off their entire purchase during the event. RSVP by April 8 at frontgate.com/atlanta

APRIL 12–14 | Inspiring architecture, interior design and landscaping are on display at the 2019 Druid Hills Tour of Homes & Gardens. The three-day tour features five homes and one garden in the historic Druid Hills neighborhood, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. To encourage sustainability, trolley service will not be provided, and all homes are sited within walking distance of one another. Proceeds benefit the Druid Hills Civic Association. druidhillstour.org

APRIL 12–14 | The Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park for its 83rd year this month, featuring a juried artist market—featuring 260 artists selected from more than 1,000 entries—live entertainment, ticketed culinary events, a Mimosa 5K and more. The weekend also includes an onsite disc dog competition, a festival staple, and two children’s areas. dogwood.org

APRIL 18 | Sample food and drinks from a selection of the city’s best chefs and restaurants at Taste of the Nation® for No Kid Hungry, held this year at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center. 100 percent of proceeds support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America. events.nokidhungry.org/events/atlantas-taste-nation

APRIL 19–21 | Sweetwater 420 Fest returns to Centennial Olympic Park for its 15th year this month, highlighting headlining acts such as Widespread Panic, The Avett Brothers and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Originally founded as an Earth Day celebration, the three-day event will also feature eco-friendly charities, nonprofits, environmental workshops, an artist market and a 5K run. sweetwater420fest.com

APRIL 23 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Ralls during Design ADAC for Patina Living: Designing a Life, a conversation with interior decorator Brooke Giannetti and her husband, architect Steve Giannetti. Held at 10 a.m. in the ADAC Presentation Room, the keynote presentation will cover the Giannettis’ new book, Patina Living, which provides a peek into the couple’s well-designed life on their 5-acre Ojai, California, farm. Following the presentation, Ainsworth-Noah & Associates and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles invite you to a book signing reception celebrating the Giannettis and their newest book, Patina Living. adacatlanta.com/events/patina-living-designing-a-life



APRIL 25–27 | Wesleyan School hosts approximately 100 artists from across the region at the 21st annual Wesleyan Artist Market, which highlights fine art, jewelry and handmade goods. Exhibiting artists will be present throughout the event, which also includes a premarket pop-up shop, VIP sponsor kickoff event, live entertainment, food trucks and an opening night sponsor party. Proceeds benefit the Wesleyan Arts Alliance, which supports student programs, facilities and arts education at Wesleyan School. wesleyanartistmarket.org

APRIL 28–MAY 5| Twenty six esteemed contemporary impressionist artists will be painting throughout Georgia and the Atlanta metro area during the 2019 Olmsted Plein Air Invitational. Held at various Atlanta landmarks, the event includes a competition, as well as a series of experiences throughout the week. All artwork produced will be available for purchase throughout the event, as well as at the Awards & Collectors Soiree and Public Gallery Exhibition. olmstedpleinair.com