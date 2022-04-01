Our Best of April

Spring is in full swing with these Atlanta events!

APR. 2-3 | Kick off spring in Olmsted Linear Park with the Festival on Ponce. Guests will enjoy more than 125 displays of arts and crafts, local cuisine, refreshing beverages and live music all while taking in the park’s celebrated landscape design. The festival is free to attend and open to all ages. Dogs are welcome. festivalonponce.com

APR. 14-MAY 8 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens opens its doors this month. A 9,300-square-foot home inspired by vacation properties in Massachusetts’ Cape Cod and Wyoming’s Jackson Hole, the showhouse is a collaboration between Linda MacArthur Architect, EverCraft LLC, Kit Castaldo Design and Floralis Garden Design, plus 20 of the South’s top design talents. Proceeds benefit Camp Twin Lakes. Click here to purchase tickets. southeasternshowhouse.com

APR. 23 | In celebration of Earth Week, Ponce City Market is hosting Atlanta’s Green Market Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 40 local “green” businesses will be featured in a pop-up style market along with live music, speakers, panel discussions and more. This event is doubling as a fundraiser for local environmental non-profits. poncecitymarket.com

APR. 26-28 | The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) is set to host their annual Design ADAC, a three-day event featuring new product launches and inspirational conversations with design professionals. Don’t miss a panel between Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ editor-in-chief Lauren Iverson and Lauren Lowe of Lauren Elaine Interiors, André Jordan Hilton of Jordan Hilton Interiors and Evan Millard of Modern Remains as they dive deep into the topic of writing a personal narrative for clients through intentional design. adacatlanta.com

APR. 29-30 | As one of the most prestigious school-sponsored art shows in the Southeast, the Wesleyan Artist Market is set to host about 80 professional artists from all over the region. Per tradition, select Wesleyan artists will be featured at the 2022 show. Featured art categories include acrylic, glass, photography, textiles and more. artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org

Through APR. 30 | Atlanta Botanical Garden presents its 11th annual Atlanta Blooms! This year, the legendary springtime event will feature five 8-by-4 islands filled with 600 ‘Rainbow River’ tulips and 600 ‘Fellows Favorite’ daffodils. As one makes their way on the main walking pathways, the sides will be lined with colorful planted pots containing bulbs at different stages of growth. atlantabg.org