Our Best of April

Spring has sprung! Celebrate with these Atlanta events

Apr. 7-29 | DK GALLERY’s April exhibition Abstraction features nonobjective artwork from a variety of artists including Clara Blalock, Elizabeth Chapman, Jennifer Gibbs, Shannon Deana Johnson, Barbara Nerenz-Kelley and more. The opening reception will take place on Friday, April 7th, from 6 to 8 p.m. dkgallery.us

Apr. 14-15 | The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center will celebrate the start of the new season with their 2023 MADISON SPRING TOUR OF HOMES. During the self-guided tour, attendees will peruse a selection of Madison’s treasured historic and modern homes. Tour hours are Friday, April 14 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. & Saturday, April 15 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. mmcc-arts.org

Apr. 14-16 | The annual ATLANTA DOGWOOD FESTIVAL is back in Piedmont Park for its 87th year, where guests can peruse a variety of artwork including sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more. In addition to a Kids Village, live music and entertainment will be present throughout the run of the festival. dogwood.org

Apr. 18-20 | The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) hosts their annual DESIGN ADAC this month. At this three-day event, attendees will explore new product launches and hear discussions between an array of expert design professionals. Don’t miss a panel with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson and designers Carole Weaks, Lauren DeLoach and Devin Taylor, where they’ll breakdown the city’s everchanging luxury design blueprint throughout the decades. adacatlanta.com

Apr. 19 | Wander through some of the city’s most enchanting gardens at the CHEROKEE GARDEN CLUB’s 2023 Garden Tour. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will gain landscaping inspiration as they peruse five stunning gardens in Buckhead. Make it an all-day affair with their boxed lunch ticket option. cherokeegardenclub.com

Apr. 21-23 | THE GEORGIA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION presents The Georgie Trust Spring Ramble. Over the course of three days, explore 50 of Atlanta’s most historic private residents and sites. Visit website to view full itinerary. georgiatrust.org

Apr. 27-30 | BUCKHEAD VILLAGE is set to host the second annual Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival. Featured florists include East Olivia, New York-based dried and preserved flower shop, and Canaan Marshall, renowned Atlanta-based florist of HBO Max’s Full Bloom. Attendees are invited to experience a “1970’s chic” inspired weekend with floral installations, hands-on floral workshops and much more. buckheadvillagedistrict.com

Apr. 28-29 | The 25th annual WESLEYAN ARTIST MARKET will be held April 28-29, 2023 on the Wesleyan School campus. This event is open to the public and showcases the work of over 80 professional artists whose work includes fine art paintings, ceramics, pottery, photography, jewelry and more. artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org

Through Aug. 13 | In their latest exhibition Eyes on the City, the HIGH MUSEUM OF ART showcases over 100 prints by photographer Evelyn Hofer. Known for her series of photobooks published throughout the 1960s featuring cities around the world, Hofer has photographed Florence, London, New York and Dublin. The photographs on display combine landscape and architectural views and convey the character and personality of each city after World War II. high.org