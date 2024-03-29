Our Best of April

April is here! Usher in the new month with art, events, festivals, and more around Atlanta

Written by Olivia Evans

APRIL 26–27 | Stroll through countless original artworks at the WESLEYAN ARTIST MARKET, sponsored by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. Featuring over 80 professional artists, from painters to jewelry makers and more, there is sure to be a piece that catches your eye. Proceeds support the Wesleyan School fine arts initiative, providing new supplies for students. The event runs from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday. Free entry for all. artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org

APRIL 18–MAY 12 | Explore impeccable design from Atlanta’s top talents at the 2024 SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE & GARDENS, presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. Each room in the newly constructed 10,000-square-foot showhouse is uniquely and immaculately decorated, fostering creativity and inspiration as you peruse from space to space. Tickets are currently on sale, and proceeds support Camp Twin Lakes. southeasternshowhouse.com

APRIL 20 | Enjoy a night of elegance and merriment alongside Atlanta’s community leaders at the SWAN HOUSE BALL, honoring Patrice and Ernest Greer. This event has supported the Atlanta History Center and its operations for 38 years, helping to further its educational programs. Grab your dancing shoes and your checkbook and support a great cause! atlantahistorycenter.com

THROUGH APRIL 11 | Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, what more could you dream of? Take in the breathtaking sights of spring as you walk through thousands of blooming bulbs at the Atlanta Botanical Garden during ATLANTA BLOOMS!, a time where spring flowers are carefully tended to and in pinnacle shape. Bring your camera and explore all the ways to plant bulbs, from floating islands to container gardens. Peak bloom times are updated constantly on atlantabg.org

APRIL 12–14 | Artists from around the country are gathering to display their original artwork at the ATLANTA DOGWOOD FESTIVAL. As you stroll through the different art vendors, live music will fill the springtime air, making for the perfect afternoon in Piedmont Park. A Kids Village, featuring hands-on arts and crafts, makes the event one for the whole family. dogwood.org

APRIL 13–21 | Whether you enjoy observing artists at work or joining in and painting yourself, all are welcome to attend the OLMSTED PLEIN AIR INVITATIONAL. With it being their 10th annual invitational, this year is packed with events of all sorts. Artists from around the world welcome the public to observe them painting plein air pieces and to purchase original artworks. The final event of the week invites artists of all levels to participate in PaintQuick, a painting competition judged by a carefully curated panel. olmstedpleinair.com

APRIL 26–28 | A weekend of home design, art, live music, dance, parades, and more is all together at the INMAN PARK FESTIVAL AND TOUR OF HOMES. Attendees are invited to tour historic homes along Inman Park’s canopied street Friday through Sunday. The weekend also includes a street market, art and dance festivals, and a quirky, colorful parade. Enjoy the outdoors with a plethora of funky activities. festival.inmanpark.org

APRIL 5 | Experience the world through artistic renditions at dk Gallery’s OH THE PLACES YOU’LL GO exhibition, opening with a reception on April 5. The exhibition features cityscape and landscape paintings, all varying in style and subject matter. dkgallery.us

APRIL 22–25 | Be the first to discover upcoming trends in the world of architecture and design at COVERINGS 2024. This exciting event is the perfect opportunity to make connections with fellow industry professionals and innovative artisans working on the latest in all things tile and stone. No matter your tastes, expect to find inspiration at every turn! coverings.com

APRIL 23–25 | Get ready for DESIGN ADAC! This three-day event offers programming with exciting showroom presentations, collaborations, celebrations, and much more. With fascinating keynote speakers, learn the tricks of the trade from design industry professionals and allow yourself to feel inspired. Immerse yourself in stunning showrooms to let your own creativity flow freely. adacatlanta.com/design-adac/