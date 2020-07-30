Our Best of August

NOW ON VIEW | While the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) has been closed to the public, they’ve now made the popular exhibit Learning from Nature: The Future of Design available by virtual 3D viewing room. In the exhibit, viewers can explore nature-inspired design solutions to aid in reversing climate change, such as wind turbines shaped like the fin of a humpback whale that are 30 percent more efficient, or Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train that’s modeled after the kingfisher’s seamless travel between water and air. museumofdesign.org







THROUGH MID-SEPTEMBER | Spruce up your space with colorful blooms from Pinker Times, a floral shop and art installation pop-up. Located on the corner of Bolling Way NE and Buckhead Ave. between Hermès and Canali, the 827-square-foot shop will be open through summer 2020 and is offering floral bouquets and arrangements created with flowers mostly sourced from Georgia growers. With artful elements and whimsical touches aplenty (including a suspended floral installation and soundscape by Yoonie), founder Skye Lin’s bouquets are more than beautiful, they’re a way to reconnect with loved ones during times of separation. pinkertimes.com



AUG. 22–SEP. 5 | Sprawling across nearly 300 acres of the Silver Run Reserve and Nantahala National Forest lies the 2020 Cashiers Designer Showhouse. Surrounded by tranquility, the 4,000-square-foot mountain modern cottage was custom designed by Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson firm and built by Harris Custom Builders, and will be transformed by more than 15 local, regional and national designers. Proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society. Editor’s note: Due to an extension of Governor Roy Cooper’s Safer at Home order, the Cashiers Showhouse will now be completely virtual. Please visit their website for more details. cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse



AUG. 26–28 | Get your shopping fix for all things home design at the annual ADAC Sample Sale. Open for three days only, ADAC and ADAC West showrooms offer can’t-miss discounts on designer brand, high-end indoor and outdoor home furnishings, rugs, lighting, accessories and more. adacatlanta.com



AUG. 28 | Take your career to the next level during PINK’s Summer Women’s Empowerment Event. Held on August 28 from 12 to 1:30 p.m., the event features some of America’s most powerful women business leaders—including Emmy-award winning news anchor Brenda Wood, Coca-Cola’s senior vice president of national retail sales Pamela Stewart and other top executives from companies like Cox Communications, UPS and Randstad USA. Held at The Carlyle with virtual viewing available, guests will have the opportunity to connect with other like-minded professionals during inspiring panel discussions, networking breakouts, a luncheon and more. Social distancing will be practiced and there will be access to masks, hand sanitizer available and touch-less thermometers used upon entry etc. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinks-summer-empowerment-event-use-your-voice-tickets-80509049735