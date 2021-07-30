Our Best of August

AUG. 6–8 | After the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic, the 85th-annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival marks the return of the celebrated fine arts event. Located in Piedmont Park, the three-day event will play host to a number of artists, live entertainment, family activities and food vendors for the enjoyment of Atlantans of all ages. dogwood.org



THROUGH AUG. 8 | The Cloudland Station Showcottage comes to a close this month. Located just 17 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, the showcottage—an 1,800-square-foot cottage designed by architectural designer Coleman Mills of Harrison Design—is a two-story, single-family residence with three bedrooms and a loft, two baths, a gravel courtyard with woodburning fireplace, a spring house, entry porch, balcony and other architectural elements fostering effortless indoor-outdoor connections. Six interior designers from across the Southeast—Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia—will decorate the interiors of “Mountain Laurel.” cloudlandstation.com/designer-showcottage

THROUGH AUG. 12 | Swan Coach House Gallery introduces The Summer Invitational, a show that features the work of 75 artists from across the Southeast. The exhibit highlights the mutable boundaries of art and craft and will include artwork across all forms, including pottery, quilting, painting, glasswork, sculpture, print, jewelry and more. swangallery.org



AUG. 17–20 In anticipation for a number of auctions held this fall from the estate of Atlanta philanthropist Susan Tucker, Hindman Auctions will host a preview this month of Dressing A Lady: Chanel Fashion From The Estate Of Susan Tucker, Atlanta Georgia. The preview will highlight an array of Tucker’s most sophisticated possessions, including vintage Chanel suits, elegant jewels, decorative arts and other couture items. hindmanauctions.com

AUG. 18 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles brings the magazine to life through talks with noted Atlanta artists, designers, architects and landscape architects at ADAC for our annual Reader Day. From creating connections with nature through design to influence and crafting the perfect cutting garden, Atlantans will discover how to create the perfect surrounds through intentional design. adacatlanta.com/events

AUG. 21–SEP. 4 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and the Cashiers Historical Society on the CHS grounds where six glamping tents by renowned designers will represent the 2021 Cashiers Designer Showhouse. In addition, the two-week event will also include a curated selection of shopping vendors, workshops, panel discussions, single-day events, an artist residency and more. cashiershistoricalsociety.org