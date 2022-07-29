Our Best of August

From food festivals to fall sample sales, check out these exciting August events!

THROUGH AUG. 14 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART presents What Is Left Unspoken, Love, their latest exhibit featuring nearly 70 contemporary artworks from the early 1990s to present in the form of paintings, photography, sculptures and more. The exhibit explores questions like “Is love intrinsic, or is it a habit?” and captures perspectives from more than 35 artists. high.org

AUG. 17-19 | Back live and in person, the 2022 DESIGN INFLUENCERS CONFERENCE will highlight the ins and outs of social media and digital content marketing in the interior design industry. Attendees will establish connections with design professionals and hear from top-talent speakers like Corey Damen Jenkins, Jonathan Rachman and Andrew Davis. designinfluencersconference.com

AUG. 19-20 | TASTE OF ATLANTA presents Food that Rocks: A Tasting Event Celebrating Sandy Springs. Over the course of two days, eventgoers will try some of Sandy Springs’ best food, wine, beer, cocktails and more. In addition, live music and chef demonstrations will be present for guest enjoyment. foodthatrocks.org

AUG. 24-26 | Prepare for the Fall season with the ATLANTA DECORATIVE ARTS CENTER (ADAC) three-day Fall Sample Sale. Located inside the showrooms at ADAC and ADAC West, there will be discounted pricing on designer-brand indoor and outdoor home furnishings including rugs, lighting and accessories. Open to the public and trade. adacatlanta.com

AUG. 25 | DIXON RYE plays host to a book signing and jewelry pop-up with author Hilary Robertson and jeweler Alistair McCowan. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will mingle with Robertson and discuss her new editorial project Nomad at Home, as well as peruse the showroom’s latest collections of furniture, upholstery, accessories and more. dixonrye.com