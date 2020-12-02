Our Best of December



THROUGH DEC. 6 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse comes to a close this month. Designed by Harrison Design and built by KBD Development & Construction, don’t miss your chance to tour the 6,500-square-foot Nantucket cottage, as imagined by nearly 20 of Atlanta’s top designers. atlantaholidayhome.com

DEC. 2–6 | Holiday traditions look a little different this year, however, the show will go on for the Atlanta Ballet—safely and socially distanced, of course. The company will host audiences for a pop-up drive-in performance experience, where guests will gather in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre’s surface lot and enjoy a previously filmed version of the newest production of The Nutcracker. To enjoy the show from the comforts of home, the performance is also be available on On Demand. atlantaballet.com DEC. 2–3 | The St. Regis Atlanta welcomes celebrated tastemaker, designer and author Danielle Rollins for a holiday shopping pop-up and book signing at the hotel. On display will be Danielle’s women’s clothing line along with a curated collection of home decor accessories in the hotel’s Gingerbread House December 2–3 from 10 a.m. to to 6 p.m. On December 2nd, Danielle will be hosting a COVID-safe book signing in the lobby from 5–7 p.m. to sign copies of her latest book, A Home for All Seasons (purchase of book required on site). instagram.com/daniellerollins

THROUGH DEC. 7 | Show support for Atanta’s women-led businesses with the inaugural Georgia Women’s Food Fest. In partnership with Taste of Atlanta and the James Beard Foundation and led by the Atlanta JBF Let’s Talk Forum, Atlantans can enjoy special menus, dine-in specials and more from participating area-businesses all week long—including places like Sweet Auburn BBQ, KarmaFarm, Bacchanalia, Star Provisions Market and Cafe and Tejari. Find more information and the full list of participants at tasteofatlanta.com/womensfoodfest

THROUGH DEC. | Grab the family and head to Ponce City Market for a merry misfit holiday lineup. Throughout December, PCM will host holiday festivities for all ages to enjoy. Bring gifts purchased at PCM to the conveyor belt gift-wrapping station on this second floor, visit one of many festive holiday pop-ups or attend the drive-in Menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 13. For more holiday-themed fun, head to The Roof at Ponce City Market and find seasonal favorites like the Skate the Sky skating rink, rentable private igloos and more. poncecitymarket.com

THROUGH JAN. 16 | Family-favorite event Garden Lights, Holiday Nights returns to the Atlanta Botanical Garden this year with extra safety protocols in place and limited capacity. Surrounded by monumentally sized displays, grab the family and get lost in the extravagantly lit gardens of Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined. Advanced ticket purchase and face coverings are required. atlantabg.org