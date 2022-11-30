Our Best of December

Happy Holidays! Check out these festive events happening this month around the city!

Dec. 9-26 | In the spirit of the holidays, the ATLANTA BALLET debuts their latest version of The Nutcracker. Taking place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the performance will feature state-of-the-art technology, chic costumes and over-the-top sets. Choreography is by Yuri Possokhov, with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed by Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. atlantaballet.com

Through Dec. 11 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ 2022 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE closes its doors this month. The new contemporary English estate in Buckhead is the latest collaboration between Harrison Design and KBD Development & Construction, and showcases some of the region’s most esteemed design talents. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. atlantaholidayhome.com

Through Dec. 24 | The Astor Chalet—a winter wonderland featuring a Swiss-inspired Chalet designed by architect Keith Summerour, a Lucy’s Market pop-up shop and a holiday tree curated by Susan B. Bozeman Designs is now on display at THE ST. REGIS ATLANTA. A variety of events and happenings will be taking place all throughout the season, like Tea With Santa and Holiday Sip & Shops. The Astor Chalet is open daily Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. atstregisatlanta.com

Through Dec. 24 | Presented by THE BUCKHEAD VILLAGE DISTRICT, the Atlanta German Christkindl Market is on display on the corner of East Paces Ferry and Peachtree Road. Open through Christmas Eve, the festive market features over 50 vendors selling food and beverages as well as holiday items to shop. The market is open daily with live music and entertainment on the weekends. christkindlmarket.org

Through Jan. 5 | SWAN COACH HOUSE GALLERY is hosting their annual small works exhibition Little Things featuring hundreds of artworks from over 70 Georgia artists. For more than 20 years, this special holiday exhibit has attracted guests from all over the metro area to admire art from paintings to sculptures and beyond. This year, Little Things is curated by creative director Jacob O’Kelley and gallery manager Maria Bruckman. swangallery.org

Through Jan. 13 | SPALDING NIX FINE ART presents Ensemble featuring works from Heather Lancaster, Icons of the Wetlands, and Hannah Hanlon, Flora & Fauna, plus new works by 50 gallery artists. spaldingnixfineart.com

Through Jan. 14 | The annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is on display now at ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN. This year’s light show showcases an installation of illuminated metal sculptures of birds flocking to the Anne Cox Chambers Garden. The sculptures are by French artist Cedric Le Borgne and span from 10 feet wide to 16 feet long. atlantabg.org