Our Best of December

Happy Holidays! Check out these festive happenings around the city.

Dec. 1 | SWAN COACH HOUSE presents their Holiday Sip and Shop from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a cash bar, appetizers, raffle prizes, and 10% off of everything in the gift shop! No tickets or RSVP required. swancoachhouse.com

Dec. 7 | Tour four Buckhead home decked out for the holidays at PEACHTREE GARDEN CLUB Christmas Home Tour. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 7th, the festive tour is guaranteed to put you into the holiday spirit. Tickets can be purchased on their website, and no tickets will be sold the day of the tour. peachtreegardenclub.org

Dec. 8—26 | The ATLANTA BALLET debuts their latest version of The Nutcracker. Taking place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the performance will feature state-of-the-art technology, chic costumes by Sandra Woodall and stunning set decoration by Faye Armon-Troncoso. Show choreography is by Yuri Possokhov, with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. atlantaballet.com

Through Dec. 10 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles closes its doors to the 2023 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE this month. Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Pradera Group partnered with Castro Design Studio and Kit Castaldo Design on a soft modern home in Buckhead that showcases more than 20 of the region’s most esteemed design talents. atlantaholidayhome.com

Through Dec. 16 | Every Saturday through the 16th of this month, BUCKHEAD VILLAGE DISTRICT presents their new Après-Ski event series. Guests will be charmed by ski-lift photo opportunities, seasonal food, warm beverages as well as a kid zone dubbed “The Bunny Slope,” complete with a rotating schedule of family-friendly crafts like bottlebrush trees and making ornaments. buckheadvillagedistrict.com

Through Dec. 23 | LIVE! AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA will once again be transformed into the popular holiday bar Tinsel Tavern. Complete with over-the-top decorations, festive cocktails and tasty bites, this holiday headquarters will play host to an ugly-sweater party, cocktail class, a silent disco with elves and much more. liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Through Dec. 24 | An annual fan favorite, The Astor Chalet is back at the ST. REGIS ATLANTA this month. Designed by Summerour Architects, the Swiss-inspired chalet was handcrafted with reclaimed oak, elm, ash and maple hardwoods sourced from North Carolina. Inside, a Lucy’s Market pop-up shop features festive decor, gifts and treats guaranteed to transport you to a holiday wonderland. atstregisatlanta.com

Through Dec. 24 | Back for its third year, the BUCKHEAD VILLAGE DISTRICT presents the Atlanta German Christkindl Market. In partnership with the German American Cultural Foundation, the festive market features over 50 vendors selling food and beverages (think mulled wine, hot chocolate and plenty of schnitzel) as well as holiday items to shop. The market is open daily through December 24 with live music and entertainment on the weekends. christkindlmarket.org

Through Jan. 4 | On display through the entire month, SWAN COACH HOUSE presents its annual small-works exhibition titled Little Things. Curated by Maria Bruckman and Jacob O’Kelley, the exhibition features hundreds of small works from over 70 Southeastern artists—including paintings, drawings, photographs and more. Featured artists include Hannah Adair, Trey Dowell, Matthew Evans and Hail Holtzclaw. swangallery.org

Through Jan. 14 | ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN presents their annual Garden Lights, Holidays Nights. Get yourself into the holiday spirit while perusing millions of brilliantly colored LED lights and displays throughout the garden grounds. Tickets can be purchased on their website. atlantabg.org