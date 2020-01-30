Our Best of February





THROUGH FEB. 1 | The Nashville Antiques & Garden show is celebrating its 30th year of design and fun finds. Held at the award-winning Music City Center, guests will experience more than 150 antiques, art and horticultural exhibits, magnificent gardens and cocktail parties, and hear from renowned design, landscape and architectural speakers, such as designer Nina Campbell and Blackberry Farm & Blackberry Mountain Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall. Proceeds benefit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and charities supported by the Economic Club of Nashville (ECON). antiquesandgardenshow.com



FEB. 12–MAR. 21 | With countless lines, bars, bands and hidden miniature landscapes, Atlanta-based artist Scott Eakin’s “The Magpie’s Dilemma” exhibit at the Marcia Wood Gallery is a treasure trove for the curious mind. Inspired by the magpie (who searches for bright bits to complete its nest), Eakin looks to implement an unexpected yet beckoning nature into his paintings—one that asks the viewer, “what do you choose to see?” marciawoodgallery.com



FEB. 20 | The Lighthouse presents its winter fundraiser “Night of Spectacles,” where attendees will enjoy original artwork, live music, libations, hors d’oeuvres and more against the spectacular backdrop of Chamblee’s PIETRA Luxury in in Stone. Founded in 1949, The Lighthouse provides comprehensive vision and hearing care to uninsured and under-insured Georgians of all ages. spectaclesATL.com



FEB. 21–23 | Showcasing the region’s best in all things floral related, the 2020 Flower Show at the Atlanta Botanical Garden is not to be missed. The show will highlight thousands of plant specimens in different categories including floral design, horticulture, photography and landscaping. Proceeds benefit the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s International Plant Exploration Program. atlantabg.org



FEB. 22 | Celebrate the spirit of New Orleans without leaving Atlanta at Ponce City Market’s Mardi Gras on The Roof. Toss beads, indulge in Louisiana Gumbo and enjoy family-friendly activities—such as face painting and arts & crafts—until 2 p.m., and beginning at 3 p.m., adults and children alike can partake in a crawfish boil for an additional charge. If you’re looking for a night filled with drinks and dancing, the crawfish boil becomes 21+ at 7 p.m. poncecityroof.com

FEB. 28–MAR. 1 | Shop dealer booths from some of the country’s most prestigious antiques dealers for gifts and personal treasures at the Thomasville Antiques Show. The 4-day event kicks off with a preview party, and is followed by an array of events including speaker talks and special exhibits. Proceeds aid in funding for quality programs that assist children in Thomasville and Thomas County. thomasvilleantiquesshow.com

