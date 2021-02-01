Our Best of February

FEB. 2; 7 P.M. EST | In its latest lineup of author talks, the Atlanta History Center introduces best-selling author and conservationist Dr. Douglas Tallamy in a lecture that will share specific suggestions listeners can implement into their yards to fuel the environment and aid in preserving wildlife. A professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, Tallamy shares his grassroots approach to conservation, teaching homeowners how their personal yards can be a refuge for the natural world. atlantahistorycenter.com

FEB. 2–4 | Take a sneak peek at precious period jewelry items with Hindman Auctions‘ Generations of Jewelry, a traveling fine jewelry exhibition and auction preview. The exhibit will feature pieces from designers such as Buccellati, Nicholas Varney, Boucheron and Evelyn Clothier, and will also hold a handful of surprise estate pieces. Guests can make appointments to preview the collection in Hindman’s Atlanta office before it’s set for auction at their Chicago salesroom this spring. Contact the Atlanta office at 404.800.0192 to email [email protected] to schedule.



FEB. 6–MAY 9 | Recognized for his vibrant and versatile painting and printmaking practices, esteemed artist David Driskell (1931–2020) is honored in the High Museum of Art‘s latest exhibit Icons of Nature and History. The exhibit features approximately 60 pieces of work, all sharing the story of Driskell’s observations of the American landscape with the imagery and aesthetic innovations of the African diaspora. high.org



FEB. 17 –28 | The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is back for its 21st year with a reimagined hybrid experience. Showcasing more than 30 narrative and documentary features plus short film offerings, the festival brings the showings to you with virtual access available from any wifi-enabled device. Additionally, the festival will also offer a limited number of drive-in, socially distanced screenings in the 11-acre The Home Depot Backyard greenspace at the Mercedes-Benz stadium. Speaker introductions and extensive Q&A panels with filmmakers allow guests to get the full festival experience in the safest, most comfortable environment. ajff.org

THROUGH MAR.12 | Featuring new work by five Southeastern contemporary artists, Spalding Nix Fine Art‘s latest exhibit Out of Place explores the relationship between human and place through an array of lenses—including physically (Gregor Turk), psychologically (Richard Thomas Scott), historically (Willis), culturally (Amanda Joy Brown) and economically (Eilis Crean). With various types of media on display, such as ceramics, photography, paint and colored pencil, there is something for every art connoisseur to enjoy. spaldingnixfineart.com