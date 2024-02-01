Our Best of February

It’s the month of love! From art shows to antique markets, check out these exciting happenings around Atlanta with your favorite people

Through Feb. 3 | SPOTLIGHT ON ART Don’t miss the last few days of Artists Market. Headquartered at the Trinity School, original art pieces by 350 artists in categories such as pottery, home, garden, and contemporary will be on display. All market events, including opening night and “Cocktails & Canvases,” are free and open to the public. spotlightonart.com

Feb. 9—17 | Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, the ATLANTA BALLET brings the runway to life in Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon. Taking place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the performance will explore the life of the famed 20th-century fashion icon—with stylish set and costume design by Jérôme Kaplan and music by Peter Salem performed by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. atlantaballet.com

Feb. 9 | Join the ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER DESIGN ALLIANCE (AAPIDA) for drinks and light bites to celebrate the launch of the organization’s Southern Chapter! From celebrating the diversity of faces + perspectives in our design industry to mentoring of students and new business owners, the AAPIDA goals are vast. Ring in the year of the Dragon at Pinker Times in Buckhead Village District from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m on February 9th. eventbright.com

Feb. 22—25 | The THOMASVILLE ANTIQUES SHOW returns for its 35th year. High-end antiques and fine art exhibitors from all over the country will make their way to Thomasville, Georgia, for three days filled with design lectures, presentations, and gatherings. This year’s lecturers include architect Stan Dixon, designer Janie Molster, and garden designer and historian Kirk Moore. Proceeds benefit the Thomasville Antiques Show Foundation, Inc. thomasvilleantiquesshow.com

Feb. 23—25 | Spring is on the horizon! The ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN presents its biennial flower show Primavera, a weekend-long event showcasing the Southeast’s most coveted plant specimens as well as floral design, photography, and botanical arts. All proceeds from the show benefit the Garden’s International Plant Exploration Program. atlantabg.org

Through Mar. 9 | MARCIA WOOD GALLERY presents New Work, an exhibition featuring pieces by Atlanta-based artist Kim Ouellette. Complete with curvaceous lines and plenty of color, Ouellette’s paintings utilize Japanese sumi ink and acrylic on raw canvas. The artist’s abstract work explores shifting perspectives of space, color, shapes, and lines. marciawoodgallery.com

Through Mar. 22 | JACKSON FINE ART kicks off the new year in their expanded gallery space with two exhibitions by artists Gail Albert Halaban and Mary Ellen Bartley. Halaban’s third solo exhibition with Jackson Fine Art, Neighbors Out the Window, showcases photographs as well as recorded stories from her subjects. Bartley’s exhibition, Chromatic Fiction, is curated from four of the photographer’s renowned series, including Reading in Color and Reading Grey Gardens. jacksonfineart.com

Feb. 1 | Taking place at The Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery, Atlanta’s beloved lip sync battle, BATTLE FOR THE BRAIN, is back on Feb. 1! Co-founders Michelle Rooks and Susan Watson found a way to create a fun and memorable fundraiser to raise funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center during one of the most important times in Alzhimer’s research history. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The 2024 lip sync teams include The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Delta Air Lines, Dorsey Alston Realtors, Fitness Influencers ATL, Miller Zell, Morgan Stanley, RCG Ventures, Ryder, Steve Penley and the SEEiT Choir, Tootsies and Wesley Franklin, and Stronger Together. battleforthebrain.org