Our Best of January



JAN. 14–21 | Get a head start on 2020 design trends at the AmericasMart January Market. Market is your first peek at what will be trending for 2020. In addition to the star-studded lineup of educational seminars, tastemaker discussions and cooking demonstrations, guests can shop more than 8,000 brands across all product categories including home décor, lighting, seasonal, tabletop, everyday gifting and more. americasmart.com/january



JAN. 23–26 |Enjoy four days of antique shows, floral design, home tours and parties at the 2020 Cathedral Antiques Show. Held at the Cathedral of St. Philip, this years speaker lineup includes Carson Kressley Thom Filicia, Putnam & Putnam and more, and honors the 2020 beneficiary Moving in the Spirit, which is a creative youth development program that uses dance to teach young people the social, emotional and cognitive skills they need to thrive. cathedralantiques.org



JAN. 24–26 | A 50-year career in children’s television, legendary animator Ron Campbell—whose impressive work includes The Beatles film “Yellow Submarine” as well as classic Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo, The Flintsones, The Jetsons, Rugrats and more— will make a special three-day appearance to showcase original cartoon paintings at Ann Jackson Gallery in Roswell. The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchased. Campbell will also paint original remarks on-site featuring any one of his cartoon characters for customers who purchase one of his works. annjacksongallery.com



JAN. 26 | The Giving Kitchen hosts the eighth annual Team Hidi fundraiser at ASW Distillery’s Stave Room, featuring a night of bites and cocktails from a number of Atlanta’s top restaurants. Guests can also participate in the live auction, where funds raised will support the Giving Kitchen’s mission to provide stability for Georgia’s food service industry workers. thegivingkitchen.org/teamhidi



JAN. 27–FEB. 1 | Browse artwork of all styles from more than 350 emerging talents and established artists at the Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art Artist’s Market. The event is open to the public with free parking and admission. Proceeds benefit Trinity School. trinityatl.org/spotlight-on-art



JAN. 31–FEB. 2 | The Nashville Antiques & Garden Show is celebrating its 30th year of design and fun finds. Held at the award-winning Music City Center, guests will experience more than 150 antiques, art and horticultural exhibits, magnificent gardens and cocktail parties, and hear from renowned design, landscape and architectural speakers, such as designer Nina Campbell and Blackberry Farm & Blackberry Mountain Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall. Proceeds benefit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and charities supported by the Economic Club of Nashville (ECON). antiquesandgardenshow.com