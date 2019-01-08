Our Best of January 2019

AH&L’s can’t-miss events this month

JAN. 8–15 | Shop home furnishings, decor and gifts from more than 9,000 brands at the AmericasMart’s Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market. The 62nd annual market encompasses more than 1,400 showrooms and 3,400 temporary booths, as well as special events throughout the week. New this year, Temporaries will open on a Wednesday, running through Sunday, January 13. January 8–15; americasmart.com/january

JAN. 12 & 13 | Encompassing 1,144 lots—many of which are sourced from prominent estates and collections—Ahlers & Ogletree’s New Year’s Signature Estates Auction offers a varied selection of period antiques, fine art by listed artists, silver, Asian arts, period furniture, estate jewelry and more. The two-day event will be held at Ahlers & Ogletree’s Atlanta gallery, as well as online, with bidding provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, HiBid.com and Bidsquare.com. aandoauctions.com

JAN. 23–27 | The Cathedral Antiques Show returns for its 48th year this month with the theme London Calling. The show kicks off with a preview party on January 23rd, with run-of-show events including a marketplace of antiques dealers from across the country, vignettes by local interior designers, a tour of homes and a lecture series featuring renowned British designers such as Ben Pentreath and Nina Campbell. Event proceeds benefit Wilderness Works’ mission to provide a safe and enriching space for underprivileged children. cathedralantiques.org

JAN. 25–FEB. 2 | Huff Harrington Fine Art’s annual A Grand Affair gallery show opens this month, exclusively featuring works under $1,000. Featured works include original paintings by artists such as Andree Thobaty, Susan Kinsella, Ellen Rolli and more, as well as vintage paintings curated by the Huff Harrington team during their Parisian travels. huffharrington.com

JAN. 28–MAR. 1 | Browse original artwork by artists in categories such as contemporary, realism, folk, whimsical, sculpture, pottery, jewelry and garden at Trinity School’s annual Spotlight on Art Artists Market. The event is open to the public with free parking and admission. Proceeds benefit Trinity School. trinityatl.org