Our Best of January

JAN. 9–30 | Start the new year on a colorful note with dk Gallery’s I Know To Be True exhibit, featuring work from Wyanne Thompson. After being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2013, Thompson was inspired to explore the energy and beauty of life through art. With her soak stained paintings and abstract shapes, she takes viewers on a vibrant, honest journey, hoping to promote positivity during times of uncertainty. dkgallery.us





JAN. 12–19 | Find the top trends for 2021 at AmericasMart’s Atlanta Market. Featuring more than 8,000 brands across categories including seasonal, gourmet, tabletop, outdoor, home and more, attendees can spend the week perusing the best and brightest product for the new year. Extra safety measures will be enforced including limited capacity, required face masks and temperature checks upon entering the building. atlantamarket.com

