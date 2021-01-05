Our Best of January

JAN. 9–30 | Start the new year on a colorful note with dk Gallery’s I Know To Be True exhibit, featuring work from Wyanne Thompson. After being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2013, Thompson was inspired to explore the energy and beauty of life through art. With her soak stained paintings and abstract shapes, she takes viewers on a vibrant, honest journey, hoping to promote positivity during times of uncertainty. dkgallery.us
JAN. 12–19 | Find the top trends for 2021 at AmericasMart’s Atlanta Market. Featuring more than 8,000 brands across categories including seasonal, gourmet, tabletop, outdoor, home and more, attendees can spend the week perusing the best and brightest product for the new year. Extra safety measures will be enforced including limited capacity, required face masks and temperature checks upon entering the building. atlantamarket.com
JAN. 16–FEB. 18 | Astronomy enthusiasts and art lovers find common ground in Swan Coach House Gallery’s latest solo exhibit Forces of Nature: symbol / edifice / ritual by Richard Sudden, curated by K. Tauches. Through a series of paintings depicting circles, planets and comets, Sudden explores the Laws of Nature in entrancing ways. Additionally on view is an installation of 28 cement castings representing the moon cycles. swangallery.org
JAN 21–23 | Celebrating its 50th year, the Cathedral Antiques Show goes virtual but continues its reputation for featuring the best antiques, architecture, art and design. From in-person appraisals available by appointment to a virtual tour of homes showcasing Atlanta’s timeless design and a demonstration by renown British floral designer Shane Connolly, a variety of ticket packages are available. Proceeds benefit City of Refuge. cathedralantiques.org
JAN. 25–30 | Though Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art Artists Market was canceled due to the ongoing risks of the pandemic, Atlanta residents can still support local artists with the Spotlight pARTner Card. Available to purchase through January 20 and active for six days, supporters will receive a 20 percent discount when purchasing art from one of four partner galleries—Atlanta Artist Collective, Buckhead Art & Company, Gregg Irby Gallery and Huff Harrington Art. spotlightonart.com