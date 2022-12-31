Our Best of January

From art shows to gift markets, celebrate the new year with these January events!

Jan. 6-28 | Hosted in collaboration with AH&L, DK GALLERY has invited over 30 interior designers from the Southeast to curate this month’s show Curated by Design(er) IV. Each designer, including Tish Mills Kirk, Theresa Ory, Douglas Hilton, Loren Taylor and more, will choose a piece of artwork from dk Gallery’s stable of artists. Guests are invited to peruse the chosen pieces and discover the inspirations behind each space. dkgallery.us

Through Jan. 15 | In partnership with Hanart Culture, ZOO ATLANTA presents IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival. Take a visit to the zoo after dusk and peruse an array of more than 80 illuminated wildlife lanterns. Chinese artisans created and hand-painted each lantern. Purchase tickets here. zooatlanta.org

Jan. 10-16 | ATLANTA MARKET at AmericasMart is set to host its annual gift, decor and lifestyle market. With over 8,000 brands participating, market goers will shop a wide variety of categories including outdoor living, tabletop, gourmet items and more. Available to the trade only. atlantamarket.com

Jan. 20-21 | Formerly the Cathedral Antiques Show, CATHEDRAL GIVING BY DESIGN celebrates the joy of home and hospitality. At this two-day event, attendees will enjoy a festive evening at the “Welcome Home” party & auction as well as tour Atlanta homes and learn the ins and outs of the industry from local interior designers. On Saturday morning, don’t miss AH&L Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson as she welcomes Clary Bosbyshell, Christina Dandar, Brandon Ingram and Janie Molster for a panel titled Beyond the Front Door: Trends in Decorating, Lifestyle and Entertaining. cathedralgivingbydesign.org

Jan. 30-Feb. 4 | A seasonal crowd favorite, SPOTLIGHT ON ART’s Artists Market is back to kick off the new year. Held at Trinity School, original artwork by 350 artists in categories such as pottery, jewelry, garden, contemporary and more will be showcased throughout. All market events, including opening night and “Cocktails & Canvases,” are free and open to the public. spotlightonart.com

Through Apr. 9 | As the first posthumous exhibition at an American museum, the HIGH MUSEUM OF ART is displaying the works of one of Iran’s most celebrated artists in Monir Farmanfarmaian: A Mirror Garden. Known for her geometric mirror sculptures that blend mathematical order and Persian architectural motifs with postwar abstraction, the artist’s artworks on view include sculptures, drawings, collages and more that span from

1976 to 2019. high.org

Through Apr. 16 | Curated by Rafael Gomes, SCAD FASH presents Horst P. Horst: Essence of the Times—highlighting 80 prints by the artist over the span of his career. Known as one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century, Horst is iconic for his fashion photography and portraiture. After receiving his first Vogue cover in 1935, Horst influenced the publication to shift from the typical hand-drawn illustrations to high-fashion portraits. scadfash.org