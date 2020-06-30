Our Best of July

JUL. 3 | For the first time since March, the Atlanta History Center will soon welcome visitors again to their 33-acre Buckhead campus. Browse exhibits like Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, which has been extended until February 2021, or peruse the blooming Goizueta Gardens, which showcase a wide array of landscapes, rare plants and historic varieties of crops and animals. Social distancing measures and other safety precautions will be implemented. atlantahistorycenter.com





JUL. 7 | Pour a drink with the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) for a conversation with Sarah Dodge, an Atlanta baker, teacher and private chef. As part of MODA’s Drink in Design series, viewers are virtually invited into Sarah’s space to discuss the power of food in community and the power of food in shaping healthy bodies, minds and lives. The event is free and lasts from 5–7 p.m. Register at museumofdesign.org.



JUL. 18 | The High Museum of Art is reopening its doors this month with new health and safety procedures put in place, including pre-purchased ticket requirements and mask/face covering requirements. In addition to other ongoing exhibits, Murmuration by SO – IL—a 2,350-square-foot mesh canopy that evokes the environment of Atlanta’s neighboring trees—will be installed on the High’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza through Sunday, November 29. high.org



JUL. 29 | When home is an office, a restaurant and a school, how—and where—does one find escape and a sense of peace? Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and ADAC for a virtual Reader Day event and learn from top designer panelists how to transform your home into a functional yet stylish space. You will hear from AH&L’s 2020 Bath of the Year Winners as they reveal their best tricks to transform your master bathroom into a zen oasis and from designer Suzanne Kasler who will reveal her tips for creating peaceful outdoor living environments. adacatlanta.com



THROUGH SEP. 4 | Read between the lines of Spalding Nix Fine Art’s summer exhibition Degrees of Separation. Featuring artwork by Kerry Hays, Ellen Kierr Stein and Ben Smith, the exhibition is an abstract take on the current world, playing with color and movement. Available to view by appointment only at Spalding Nix’s temporary gallery at ADAC. spaldingnixfineart.com

