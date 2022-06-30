Our Best of July

Summer in Atlanta can’t be beat! Check out these exciting July events.

JULY 12-18 | Hosted by AMERICASMART, the Atlanta Market is home to the nation’s largest wholesale gift and home product mix. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend educational seminars and networking events. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Visit the Atlanta Market website for the full list of showroom dates and times, as well as frequently asked questions. Open to the trade only. atlantamarket.com

THROUGH JULY 17 | Artist Joseph Genova’s floral paintings will be on display through mid July at the ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN in the Conservation Center Gallery. Genova, who is originally from Italy and moved to New York as a child, studied at the Pratt Institute and has been featured in art shows throughout the country. atlantabg.org

JULY 22 & 23 | TASTE OF ATLANTA presents Taste Around Town—two days filled with local food, drinks and entertainment. On July 22 and 23 at Union Hill Park in Alpharetta, guests will taste test local cuisine, wine and beer in addition to experiencing interactive cooking demonstrations and live music. Guests 21 and older can purchase an all-inclusive ticket that includes bottomless beverages and unlimited food. tasteofatlanta.com

THROUGH JULY 28 | SWAN COACH HOUSE GALLERY is hosting The Summer Invitational—an exhibition that showcases fine art and craft throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Curated by Michelle Laxalt and Maria Bruckman, 77 artists will be featured with artworks spanning from pottery and sculpture to homewares and jewelry. swangallery.org

THROUGH JULY 30 | Throughout the month of July, JACKSON FINE ART presents photographer Julie Blackmon’s solo exhibition Metaverse. Blackmon’s inspiration derives from the tavern scenes of 17th-century Dutch and Flemish painters with her subject matter being the people and places in her community. One image of the same name, “Metaverse,” illustrates a bustling household scene taking place around a toddler in a virtual reality headset. jacksonfineart.com

THROUGH SEP. 4 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART unveils their exhibition Off the Grid. The grid, which is a geometric form of intersecting vertical and horizontal lines, has been highly recognized for its role in 20th-century art. This exhibit will feature the High’s wide collection of artwork by a diverse group of artists united conceptually with their use of grids. high.org