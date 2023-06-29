Our Best of July

Summer in Atlanta is like none other! Check out these exciting around town events.

Through July 4th | Celebrate the 4th of July all weekend long at THE ROOF AT PONCE CITY MARKET. Starting at 11 a.m., bring the entire family and enjoy hot dogs and gameplay at Skyline Park. Stay until dusk to enjoy the best panoramic view of all the fireworks in Atlanta. Please note: The Roof becomes 21+ after 5 p.m. on Saturday. poncecityroof.com

July 20 | From 6 to 10 p.m., TASTE OF ATLANTA is set to host Grand Tasting Westside at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. Attendees will try some of the Westside’s best restaurants as well as mingle with the area’s top chefs. Live music, bottomless drinks and a dessert bar will also be present for guests to enjoy. And at the end of the night, vote for your favorite dish and beverage. westside.tasteofatlanta.com

July 22 | Calling all ice-cream lovers! Taking place inside Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive is the 2023 ATLANTA ICE CREAM FESTIVAL. Not only will there be plenty of cold treats, but live music, local food vendors and activities for all ages will be present. Admission is free. atlantaicecreamfestival.com

Through July 29 | In their latest exhibition Americana, DK GALLERY showcases a variety of red, white and blue art pieces as an ode to nostalgic America. Artwork by Wendeline Matson will be featured as well as guest artist Cullen Peck and many other dk Gallery artists. The opening reception is on July 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. dkgallery.us

Through July 31 | ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN presents Summer Blooms: Virginia Highland Plein Art Painters, an exhibition featuring 28 local artists and 49 recent art pieces from watercolor to oil paint. The Virginia Highland Plein Air Painters is a group of Atlanta artists who meet and paint outdoor settings across the city. All work will be displayed inside the Gardenhouse Gallery. atlantabg.org

Through August 5 | For the entire month, JACKSON FINE ART is showcasing the works of Bastiaan Woudt and George Hoyningen-Huene in Icons. This exhibition emphasizes the cross-generational influence one artist can have on another. Limited edition platinum palladium prints by Hoyningen-Huene will be on display as well as glamorous fashion photographs by Woudt. jacksonfineart.com