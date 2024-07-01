Our Best of July

Say hi to the month of July—summer in the city is in full swing with these hot Atlanta happenings

July 4 | July is off to the races with the 54th annual AJC PEACHTREE ROAD RACE kicking off the new month. The country’s largest road race takes place along the course’s 10-kilometer route from Peachtree Road at Lenox Mall to Piedmont Park. Whether you are in it to win it as one of the 60,000 participants, or one of 150,000 spectators, the race is an exhilarating source of inspiration and community. atlantatrackclub.org

July 15–18 | Shop ’til you drop at this biannual market meetup! At SUMMER CASUAL MARKET ATLANTA hosted by AmericasMart in Downtown Atlanta, stroll through 170 outdoor furniture and accessories vendors showcasing their latest lines. With a focus on emerging trends and outdoor living presentations, get ready for a breezy outdoor summer! Registration for Summer Casual Market Atlanta also gives you access to ATLANTA MARKET from July 16–22. Open to the trade only. atlantamarket.com

July 17–20 | The famous Marburger Farm Antique Show—originating in 1997—will host its first-ever event outside of Round Top, Texas, at Downtown Atlanta’s historic Philip Shutze-designed Southern Exchange Ballrooms. At the MARBURGER ATLANTA ANTIQUE & DESIGN SHOW, join thousands of designers, collectors, architects, celebrities, and more for this can’t-miss shopping experience. atlanta.roundtop-marburger.com

July 27 | Treat your sweet tooth to a day of desserts at the ATLANTA ICE CREAM FESTIVAL in Piedmont Park presented by Lidl. Summers in Atlanta are sizzling, so keep cool with frozen treats from over 85 local vendors. Jam out to live music and participate in fun festival activities, all with the city’s skyline as a blissful backdrop. atlantaicecreamfestival.com

Through August 2 | Soak up the season with Buckhead Village’s SUMMER FRIDAYS. This weekly summer series features live music, cocktails, and good times. Mention “Summer Fridays” and purchase a to-go beverage at one of Buckhead Villages many restaurants and head to The Plaza or inside The Veranda to sit back and enjoy. Participating restaurants include Brush Sushi, Carmel, Le Bilboquet, Le Colonial, and Saint Germain. buckheadvillagedistrict.com

Through August 25 | The roaring ’20s are calling, don everything glitz and glam! The Savannah College of Art and Design presents ENTERING MODERNITY: 1920s Fashion from the Parodi Costume Collection featuring over 60 swoon-worthy works of fashion. With retro silhouettes and styles, feel transported and immersed in the world of flapper fashion, curated exclusively for SCAD FASH by Francisca Parodi, founder of the Parodi Costume Collection, and Gonzalo Parodi, director of the Parodi Costume Collection, in partnership with Rafael Gomes, creative director of SCAD FASH museums. scadfash.org/exhibitions

Through January 5 | On display now, PATTERNS IN ABSTRACTION: Black Quilts from the High’s Collection features over a dozen works from well-known artists such as the quilters of Gee’s Bend, Atlanta quilter Marquetta Johnson, and many other early twentieth-century artists. The High’s collection of quilts made by Black women has grown significantly in the last six years, making this exhibition a must-see. As both objects made for use and with the artistic intent to represent people, places, and things abstractly, these quilts are seldom what they seem and transform the way you look at everyday items. high.org/exhibition

August 8 | Mark your calendars and plan accordingly! Located at The Hotel at Avalon, GRAND TASTING ALPHARETTA puts the town’s culinary classics on full display. Presented by Taste of Atlanta, this one-night tasting event features fantastic food, drinks, and desserts, so come hungry. With live DJ performances, enjoy tasteful tunes in between bites. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com