Our Best of June

JUNE 5 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles introduces the 2021 Tour of Kitchens, a self-guided tour of six of Atlanta’s most impressive private residence kitchens. The one-day event will showcase a range of designs—from traditional to transitional and contemporary—and provides house-loving Atlantans with exclusive access to the best kitchen design professionals in the city. Proceeds benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Visit atlantahomesmag.com/shop for tickets and information





JUNE 5–9 | Known as the fashion week for home furnishings, High Point Market is back serving serious inspiration for what’s new and hot in the home. Tour more than 2,000 exhibitor booths that showcase products across all styles and price points, attend the educational seminars to stay up-to-date on today’s design trends and innovations, network with other design professionals and more. Available to the trade only. highpointmarket.org





JUNE 17 | Join Rebecca’s Tent in their virtual fundraiser from 7:30–9 p.m. ET, where your participation and gifting can change a woman’s life. The foundation has provided homeless women with emergency shelter, meals, empowerment tools and access to community resources for 38 years, enabling them to find permanent, sustainable housing. The event will include a livestream discussion among experts in the field about causes and solutions to the homelessness epidemic in Atlanta. The event will also include brief video testimonials of current and past residents of Rebecca’s Tent about how profoundly this caring space changed their lives. rebeccastent.org





JUNE 26 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the first-annual Cloudland Station Showcottage, The Mountain Laurel, a 1,620-square-foot residence designed by Harrison Design with interior decoration by nine interior designers from across the Southeast. Open for three consecutive weekends and located just 17 minutes away from Chattanooga, Tennessee, the showcottage evokes the charm of an early American garden cottage where indoor and outdoor living spaces blend together. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Georgia. cloudlandstation.com/designer-showcottage

JUNE 26–SEPT. 19 | The High Museum of Art introduces its latest exhibition, Calder-Picasso, a touring show featuring more than 100 works by Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso. Envisioned by their grandsons, the exhibit displays Calder’s early wire figures, paintings, drawings and revolutionary nonobjective mobiles, stabiles and standing mobiles, while works by Picasso in every media will also be on display. high.org