Our Best of June

Ushering in summer with these exciting Atlanta happenings.

JUN. 3-25 | DK Gallery is set to host their June exhibition titled Warm Up. As a nod to summer, all works featured will be in a warm color palette. Think reds, yellows and oranges on a variety of subject matter and mediums from all dk Gallery artists. The opening reception is June 3 from 6–9 p.m. and is open to the public. dkgallery.us

THROUGH JUNE 4 | The QUINLAN VISUAL ARTS CENTER presents Dancing in the Rain a solo exhibition of artworks by Jennifer Drummond Ferris. Over 70 pieces of art are on display—including over 40 new works. quinlanartscenter.org

JUN. 11 | The annual VIRGINIA-HIGHLAND SUMMERFEST is back for its 38th year. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests will enjoy fine art, crafts, live music, children’s activities, food and more. A 5K road race will also be taking place at 8 a.m. with fun prizes gifted to all participants. Visit their website for more information on the entire day’s happenings. vahisummerfest.org

JUN. 17-SEP. 11 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART presents the nationally touring exhibition Bob Thompson: This House is Mine. Known for his characteristic vignettes of silhouetted figures and animals in pastoral settings, this exhibit includes paintings and other works Thompson produced throughout his career. Museumgoers are able to witness his unparalleled use of composition and color and reflect on his impact as a contemporary artist. high.org

THROUGH JUNE 19 | PULLMAN YARDS hosts Imagine Picasso—an immersive exhibition that highlights the works of Pablo Picasso. More than 200 of the iconic artist’s paintings are projected throughout the exhibit and span across various periods and movements, including the Blue Period, Realism, Cubism and more. pullmanyards.com