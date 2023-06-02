Our Best of June

Kick off summer with these exciting events!

June 3-4 | The annual Butterfly Festival is back for its 24th year at the CHATTAHOOCHEE NATURE CENTER. Guests will interact with live butterflies at the Butterfly Encounter, mingle with insect experts and educators and take part in the Migration Game. Food and live music will also be present for guest enjoyment. chattnaturecenter.org

June 5-29 | A 6,400-square-foot residence between Rosemary and Alys Beaches acts as Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ inaugural 30A SHOWHOUSE. The design-build team of Benecki Homes, Melanie Turner Interiors, Source, Lew Oliver, Inc. and Chase Green Built joined forces to create a high-fashion showhome influenced by Deco and Aegean styles. Proceeds benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge, Children’s Volunteer Health Network and Cultural Arts Alliance. 30ashowhouse.com

June 8 | Taste of Atlanta presents FOOD THAT ROCKS, a 21+ tasting event showcasing local culinary talents of Sandy Springs. All ticket buyers will have all-inclusive ticket access to unlimited food and beverage tastings, a dessert bar and live music entertainment. foodthatrocks.org

June 9-July 8 | UTA ARTIST SPACE presents An Intricate Binding of Love, Blood and Sugar—an exhibition showcasing new works by artist and professor Lien Truong. As an ode to her mother, the exhibition includes figurative art pieces depicting personal features interlaced in landscapes from her birthplace of Vietnam as well as a new series of cake paintings. utaartistspace.com

June 10 | AMERICAN HYDRANGEA SOCIETY is set to host their 28th Annual Garden Tour—featuring five Metro Atlanta gardens. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will peruse gardens both large and small highlighting the genus Hydrangea. americanhydrangeasociety.org

Through 2023 | An exhibition showcasing the life and work of prominent New York interior designer Ruby Ross Wood will be on display at ATLANTA HISTORY CENTER through the end of the year. Titled The Road to Good Taste: The Design Life of Ruby Ross Wood, museumgoers will peruse a selection of Wood’s most iconic designs, photographs and never-displayed-before documents. atlantahistorycenter.com

Through 2023 | ILLUMINARIUM has launched a new interactive James Webb experience to their exhibition SPACE. The new experience offers views from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and Illuminarium’s high-tech animation systems and 360-degree fully immersive screens provide viewers with a never-before-seen perspective and scale of the James Webb imagery. illuminarium.com/atlanta