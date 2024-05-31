Our Best of June

Swoon for the month of June—beat the heat with these sizzling Atlanta soirées

Through June 29 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual LUXURY LIVING SHOW is now open! On view in the center of Phipps Plaza at Monarch Court during the entire month of June, these high-end displays, designed by Atlanta’s top-tier industry professionals, feature new-to-market and noteworthy luxury products and finishes as well as kitchen, bath, and outdoor living trends from around the world. atlantahomesmag.com

June 1 | Ring in June at THE ATLANTA PATRON PARTY presented by Paradise Garden Foundation. The event is sponsored by The James H. W. Thompson Foundation and benefits the preservation and showcase of Rev. Howard Finster’s visionary artistic site, Paradise Garden. With food from chef Chris Murphy, libations, live music, a silent auction, and folk art, this is a cant-miss evening. museumgifts.square.site

June 6 | Take your tastebuds on a journey through Sandy Springs’ eclectic eats! Taste of Atlanta presents FOOD THAT ROCKS, a delicious one-night tasting event. This unique food and drink experience gives patrons the opportunity to savor all the fun flavors the community has to offer. foodthatrocks.org

June 8 | Tour the tombs at Oakland Cemetery’s ART AND ARCHITECTURE OF DEATH to uncover how architecture and design has made a lasting legacy for many Oakland residents. Immerse yourself in Egyptian and Gothic Revival funerary art, and explore the origins of popular grave markers—including obelisks, angels, tombs, and mausoleums. oaklandcemetery.com

June 9 | Stop and smell the roses at the HELLO SPRING ARTISAN MARKET—a carefully curated selection of outdoor botanical-themed vendors on The Green at Phipps Plaza. Enjoy live music while you peruse unique gifts and products from local artisans. After you shop, take a pit stop at Citizen’s Market Food Hall for refreshing sips and tasty bites. simon.com

June 28 | Make way for the High Museum’s newest installation PANORAMA. Centrally located on the museum’s piazza, the immersive sculptural installation will feature a kaleidoscope of color and light. Created by Rotterdam-based Studio Sabine Marcelis, Panorama consists of four glass pillars that move to generate colorful reflections. high.org

June 28 | Experience the debut of New York-based artist Michael David’s solo exhibition NIGHTTIME WITH DREAMS AND MIRRORS at Atlanta’s Johnson Lowe Gallery. Finding inspiration in the poem Mirrors by the Argentinean writer and poet Jorge Luis Borges, David’s work reflects both the artist and audience, tackling the concept of existentialism. johnsonlowe.com

Through September 15 | Travel down the rabbit hole this summer at Atlanta Botanical Garden. Featuring over 38 large-scale sculptures in seven installations, ALICE’S RETURN TO WONDERLAND transports visitors to a magical wonderland inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic. Venture past familiar faces and storylines as you make your way to the star of the show—a 27-foot white rabbit floating in the Skyline Garden. atlantabg.org