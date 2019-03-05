Our Best of March

The best design events this month

MARCH 9 | The Southeast Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art recognizes excellence in deign at the 13th Annual Philip Trammell Shutze awards. Held at Piedmont Driving Club, the evening includes a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by a seated dinner and awards ceremony. Back tie optional. classicist-se.org





THROUGH MARCH 7 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 2019 Luxury Living Show at Phipps Plaza, on view through March 7 at Monarch Court. Showcasing the latest luxury products and trends from around the world, the exhibit features a Dream Kitchen by Kingdom Woodworks, a Dream Bath by Schuon Kitchens and Baths, Inc. and an Outdoor Living Display by Southern Gentry Homes, Guy Gunter Home and Floralis Garden Design. atlantahomesmag.com/events

MARCH 8–30 | In celebration of International Women’s Month, Trinity Mercantile & Design and the Decatur Art Alliance highlight emerging and established female artists at the second annual Women Create art show, a showcase of showing photography, paintings, textiles, ceramics and jewelry from local and international artists. The collection kicks off with an opening night party at Trinity Mercantile & Design on March 8 from 5–9 p.m., featuring a female DJ, craft cocktails and bites. trinity-decatur.com

MARCH 15–17 | Sample more than 200 wines and liquors from across the globe at the 2019 Oconee Food & Wine Festival. Set against the scenic Lake Oconee backdrop, the three-day event also highlights cuisine from regional chefs, along with performers and visual artists. oconeefoodandwine.com

MARCH 15–17 | Shop works by more than 230 fine craft artisans from across the country (including 11 Atlanta artists) at the 30th American Craft Show, which returns to the Cobb Galleria Centre this month. Atlanta’s longest-running art show, the three-day exhibition features both emerging and established artists, whose works include handmade ceramics, fine jewelry, apparel, furniture, home decor and textiles. craftcouncil.org/atlanta

THROUGH MARCH 16 | Buckhead’s Signature gallery celebrates handcrafted pieces with Handbuilt, a showcase of pottery by 12 local and national contemporary potters. Inspired by North Carolina artist Melissa Weiss’ book Handbuilt: A Potter’s Guide—which explores everything from digging wild clay to slip-making—all works in the exhibition employ hand-building techniques. thesignatureshop.com

MARCH 20–23 | The High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction—the largest fundraising event for High Museum of Art—returns for its 27th year this month, bringing together world-class wineries and restaurants for a four-day celebration of food and wine. In addition to a silent and live auction, the 2019 festivities also include special events such as the benefactor party, a ladies luncheon at Bacchanalia, intimate winemaker dinners, tasting seminars and a Friday Fête of tasting tents at Atlantic Station. highmuseumwine.org

MARCH 23–24 | Get inspired at the Junior League of Atlanta’s (JLA) 22nd annual Tour of Kitchens. Attendees are invited to explore the works of prominent Atlanta kitchen designers during this two-day, self guided tour, benefiting JLA’s mission to support women, children and families. Guests will also enjoy chef demonstrations and events at each stop. jlatlanta.org/tour-of-kitchens