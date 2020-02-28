Our Best of March

MAR. 11 | Learn how to better connect with consumers in a digital-first world at ADAC’s Digital Day. During sessions with an array of experts—including blogger for House Of Hipsters Kyla Herbes and Esteem Media CEO Adam Japko—attendees will learn how to strengthen their digital brand while converting their influence into human interactions and profitable projects. adacatlanta.com
MAR. 13–15 | Now in its 31st year, the American Craft Show will return to the Cobb Galleria Centre for a three-day shopping experience for enthusiasts of art and handcrafted goods. The show will feature more than 230 artists spanning categories like jewelry, clothing, furniture, home goods and more. In addition, attendees can participate in specialty programs like interactive demos with local artists and the School-to-Market program, which offers undergraduate and graduate students a public venue to exhibit their work. craftcouncil.org
MAR. 13–15 | One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, or at least it will be at Sandy Springs Society’s annual shopping spree, Tossed Out Treasures. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 and 14, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15, attendees can shop high quality, gently-used donated items including designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, upscale home decor and more. 100 percent of the amount raised goes back into the Sandy Spring’s community. sandyspringssociety.org
MAR. 18–21 | Celebrate the arts while indulging in sips and bites aplenty at the 28th annual High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction. Featuring more than 200 wineries and restaurants, wine connoisseurs will enjoy an array of events including gourmet dinners, tasting seminars and interactive appearances from special guest of honor Dr. Madaiah Revana and special guest chef Vivian Howard. The celebration culminates with live and silent auction receptions, bringing in more than 1,000 guests for an afternoon of Atlanta’s finest offerings. Proceeds benefit the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and educational programs. highmuseumwine.org
MAR. 20–22 | With Lake Oconee as a scenic backdrop, this 3-day food and wine festival features over 200 wines from vintners across the globe, as well as the most sought-after international liquors for attendees’ tasting pleasure. The festival highlights the region’s most creative chefs and culinary talent and includes an eclectic mix of performers and visual artists. oconeefoodandwine.com
MAR. 21–22 | Peek inside 14 of Atlanta’s finest residential kitchens featuring some of the most celebrated kitchen designers during the Junior League of Atlanta’s Tour of Kitchens. In addition to the beautiful designs, guests can expect to see Atlanta-elite chefs, who will be performing culinary demonstrations in the various homes on the self-guided tour. The event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. jlatlanta.org
THROUGH APR. 2 | Swan Coach House Gallery presents GeoForms, a series of stories told through abstract art. Guest curated by Rebecca Dimling Cochran, the exhibit features three artists—Randy Jones, Esteban Patino and Pete Schulte—who use different types of materials and geometric forms to provide a sense of order within the chaos of the surrounding world. swangallery.org