Our Best of March



MAR. 11 | Learn how to better connect with consumers in a digital-first world at ADAC’s Digital Day. During sessions with an array of experts—including blogger for House Of Hipsters Kyla Herbes and Esteem Media CEO Adam Japko—attendees will learn how to strengthen their digital brand while converting their influence into human interactions and profitable projects. adacatlanta.com



MAR. 13–15 | Now in its 31st year, the American Craft Show will return to the Cobb Galleria Centre for a three-day shopping experience for enthusiasts of art and handcrafted goods. The show will feature more than 230 artists spanning categories like jewelry, clothing, furniture, home goods and more. In addition, attendees can participate in specialty programs like interactive demos with local artists and the School-to-Market program, which offers undergraduate and graduate students a public venue to exhibit their work. craftcouncil.org





MAR. 13–15 | One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, or at least it will be at Sandy Springs Society’s annual shopping spree, Tossed Out Treasures. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 and 14, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15, attendees can shop high quality, gently-used donated items including designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, upscale home decor and more. 100 percent of the amount raised goes back into the Sandy Spring’s community. sandyspringssociety.org