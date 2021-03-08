Our Best of March
MAR 1–3 | CEO of Esteem Media (parent company to Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles) Adam Japko hosts Design Influencers Connect, a free digital networking and content experience for design professionals seeking to learn more about using social and other digital content to drive their businesses. Throughout the 3-day virtual event, attendees will hear from various speakers covering topics that include pandemic-driven change in the design industry, navigating the differences between brand building and transactional media channels, tips on building a money generating personal brand and more. designinfluencersconference.com
MAR 3 | The way we run our businesses continues to rapidly evolve as we continue to navigate operations during a pandemic. The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) is here to help make that easier with Digital Day at ADAC, a day of virtual presentations lending useful information and strategies to navigating the digital landscape, from social media etiquette, tips on growing your design business with digital tools, the impact of social media influencers on our industry, and more. adacatlanta.com
MAR 24–26 | Get your shopping fix for all things home design at the annual
ADAC Sample Sale. Open for three days only, ADAC and ADAC West showrooms offer can’t-miss discounts on designer brand, high-end indoor and outdoor home furnishings, rugs, lighting, accessories and more. adacatlanta.com
MAR 18–20 | Calling all wine enthusiasts! The High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction is back for its 29th year with a reimagined format that includes a mix of both virtual and limited capacity in-person events. Kicking off the 3-day event with a limited-capacity winemakers dinner, guest favorites—such as the ladies luncheon and gents lunch—lead up to the virtual auction and live Vitner’s Reception and auction, both of which include tasty bites, bubbles and once-in-a-lifetime lots to bid on. highmuseumwine.org
MAR 23–25 | Meet innovators and influencers in beauty, design, media, tech, and more at SCADstyle, a three-day virtual event that celebrates innovative design and creative leadership. Experience passion-fueled talks, workshops and power-stacked panels with major names including Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney, Architectural Digest’s David Kaufman, influencers Tyler Oakley and Chella Man and more. scad.edu