Our Best of March



MAR 1–3 | CEO of Esteem Media (parent company to Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles) Adam Japko hosts Design Influencers Connect, a free digital networking and content experience for design professionals seeking to learn more about using social and other digital content to drive their businesses. Throughout the 3-day virtual event, attendees will hear from various speakers covering topics that include pandemic-driven change in the design industry, navigating the differences between brand building and transactional media channels, tips on building a money generating personal brand and more. designinfluencersconference.com



MAR 3 | The way we run our businesses continues to rapidly evolve as we continue to navigate operations during a pandemic. The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) is here to help make that easier with Digital Day at ADAC, a day of virtual presentations lending useful information and strategies to navigating the digital landscape, from social media etiquette, tips on growing your design business with digital tools, the impact of social media influencers on our industry, and more. adacatlanta.com



MAR 24–26 | Get your shopping fix for all things home design at the annual | Get your shopping fix for all things home design at the annual