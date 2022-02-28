Our Best of March

Celebrate the start of spring with these March Atlanta events!

MAR. 4-26 | Marietta-based dk Gallery is taking Atlantans around the world in their latest show Oh The Places You’ll Go. Cityscapes and landscapes from artists Elizabeth Chapman, Steve Dininno, Jennifer Gibbs, Lorra Kurtz, Jeff Surace and Dirk Walker will be on display through the majority of March. dkgallery.us

MAR. 18-20 | At the three-day Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival, guests will have access to over 200 wines from international vintners, as well as sample the most popular liquors from around the world. Participating chefs include Justine Alexander of Gaby’s By The Lake, Teri Blevins of Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes, Gustavo Fuentes of Linger Longer Steakhouse and more. In addition to the delicious fare, exciting entertainment will be taking place all weekend. lakeoconeefoodandwine.com

MAR. 19 | The Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles second annual Tour of Kitchens returns this month for a single-day event providing house-loving Atlantans with in-person access to the best kitchen-design professionals in the city. Visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour of Atlanta’s most impressive private residential kitchens. Whether you plan to renovate, start from scratch, or find your ideal design professional—this tour is for you. atlantahomesmag.shop

MAR. 23-25 | Get ready to shop ‘til you drop at ADAC’s Spring Sample Sale. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the course of those three days, there will be discounted pricing on designer brands, home furnishings, rugs, lighting and more. The sample sale will be taking place inside the showrooms at ADAC and ADAC West. This event is open to the public and trade. adacatlanta.com

MAR. 24-26 | Notorious for hosting the finest winemakers and vintners, the High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction is back for its 30th year. Throughout the weekend, a variety of delectable events, like a Vintners’ Reception and Live Auction, will fuel your taste buds and offer a one-of-a-kind experience. This year, guest of honor Paula Kornell, owner of Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine, and special guest chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah will be making an appearance. highmuseumwine.org

THROUGH MAR. 31 | The Swan Coach House Gallery is set to present their latest exhibition Storyteller—which will showcase sculpture and installations by Georgia-based artists Sanaz Haghani and Ato Ribeiro and Kansas-based artist Mona Cliff. Every piece of art represents self-expression, identity and future possibilities. swangallery.org