Our Best of March

Welcome the spring season with these around Atlanta events!

Mar. 3-5 | HIGH HAMPTON RESORT in Cashiers, North Carolina, presents Sip Series: The Artist Collective with founder Allison Williamson and artist Rebecca Jack, hosted by Muriel Schelke. Attendees will sip bubbly by the fireplace, take place in a hands-on painting workshop, enjoy a gallery presentation and spark up conversations with the Collective team. For more information and to make a reservation, click HERE. highhampton.com

Mar. 7-Apr. 10 | For just over a month, Atlanta Blooms will be on view at the ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN. Guests will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of thousands of tulips, daffodils, crocuses and hyacinths. Plus, learn a variety of methods to grow bulbs—think container gardens and floating islands. atlantabg.org

Mar. 12 | To help food service workers in crisis, GIVING KITCHEN is hosting their signature tasting event, Team Hidi for food, drinks, music and celebration. Local chefs and bartenders bring their best sips and bites so you can eat well while doing good. Spread across four venues at Lee + White in Atlanta, the party is happening at ASW Whiskey Exchange, Boxcar at Hop City, Monday Night Garage, and Wild Heaven Beer West End. thegivingkitchen.org

Mar. 17-19 | THE RITZ-CARLTON REYNOLDS, LAKE OCONEE is set to host the 2023 Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival. As one of the most anticipated destination weekends for Atlantans, the festival highlights creative chefs and culinary talents as well as live performers and visual artists. Over the course of three days, guests will participate in an array of delightful dining experiences, like The Grand Tasting, where hundreds of wines from around the world will be showcased. lakeoconeefoodandwine.com

Mar. 18-19 | Taking place over the course of two days, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the third annual TOUR OF KITCHENS. On this self-guided tour, attendees will peruse the most stylish kitchens in the Metro area as well as mingle with the talents behind them. Proceeds benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. atlantahomesmag.shop

Mar. 22-25 | The HIGH MUSEUM ATLANTA WINE AUCTION is back this month and asking benefactors to “party with a purpose.” For over 30 years, this grand affair has raised critical funds for the museum’s exhibitions and education endeavors. A series of events like the Ladies Luncheon, High Revelry, and Vintners’ Reception and Live Auction will be taking place over the four days. highmuseumwine.org

Through Mar. 24 | Curated by Makeda Lewis, the exhibition clearing, the fertile exhale is now on display at the SWAN COACH HOUSE GALLERY. Featuring various fiber sculpture works, Atlanta-based artist Hannah Ehrlich showcases her use of blending and distortion of multiple textile practices. The artist talk will take place on March 4th at 3 p.m. swangallery.org

Through Apr. 8 | THE MILLENNIUM GATE MUSEUM presents My Friend, The Earth, an exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Bruno Zupan. In each of his paintings, Zupan uses vibrant colors and unique brushwork to celebrate the Earth. Because of his extensive travels, the artist has depicted almost every outdoor setting in his pieces—from beaches to city sunsets. thegatemuseum.com