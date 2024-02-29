Our Best of March

Celebrate the upcoming spring season with these energetic, must-attend events happening in Atlanta this month!

Written by Olivia Evans



MARCH 15–17 | Enjoy wines and liquors from around the world and cuisine from the region’s best talent at the LAKE OCONEE FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL. The three-day festival is framed by beautiful lake scenery at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds and includes a mix of visual artists and performers for your enjoyment. Festival events like a pasta-making class, a shopping market, the Launch Party, and so much more provide attendees with nonstop options. lakeoconeefoodandwine.com





MARCH 16–17 | Support a great cause and quench your thirst for new design at Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ 2024 TOUR OF KITCHENS, presented by PDI. Whether you need inspiration for a remodel, custom home, or are a connoisseur of fine design, you can explore unique kitchens while supporting beneficiary Open Hand. Eleven spaces will be on display for your enjoyment, running Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday 11a.m.- 4 p.m. atlantatourofkitchens.com



MARCH 17 | Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Atlanta’s ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE that runs through the heart of Atlanta. Filled with Irish spirit, the parade is meant to be inclusive and intends for everyone to feel Irish for the day. The event dates back to 1858 and includes Irish-themed floats, bands, bagpipes, and more! atlantastpats.com

MARCH 20–22 | Discounted prices on designer home brands are available for three days only at the ATLANTA DECORATIVE ARTS CENTER (ADAC) Sample Sale! Whether you are looking to spruce up your home, need inspiration for an upcoming project, or simply love to surround yourself with incredible design, this sale features established luxury brands that will certainly catch your eye. The event is open to the public and trade and takes place at ADAC and ADAC West. adacatlanta.com

MARCH 21–23 | The HIGH MUSUEM ATLANTA WINE AUCTION has brought in world-class wineries to share their delectable goods with museum-goers. The weekend is packed with events that support the museum, including the Winemaker Dinners, which take place Thursday evening inside beautiful Atlanta homes and feature prominent winemakers and chefs’ creations. Friday brings wine tasting and tasty treat sampling underneath grand tents in Atlantic Station, and the Vintners’ Reception and Live Auctions close out the weekend with bidding and mingling. All proceeds support the High Museum of Art. highmuseumwine.com





MARCH 23–24 | Enjoy fine art vendors and live music at the BROOKHAVEN CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL. Featuring Barenaked Ladies and +Live+ performing, the free festival is bound to be a delight for the masses. The Splash Festival Artist Market with over 100 vendors will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and the Classic Car Show will be running on Saturday. With a Kidz Zone and a Pet World, all members of the family are welcome. brookhavenga.gov/festival

MARCH 30–31 | SANDY SPRINGS ARTSAPALOOZA is coming this Easter weekend with enjoyable activities for all ages. With over 150 artists, the festival features sculptors, painters, glass-blowers, and more, while the outdoor art gallery has hands-on activities, artist demonstrations, and an expansive children’s area for festival-goers to enjoy as they stroll the transformed streets of Sandy Springs. On Sunday, an Easter egg hunt with over 10,000 hiddens eggs will take place. The two-day event is free and welcomes festival-lovers of all ages, as well as pets. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com



THROUGH APRIL 14 | Inflate your artistic experiences with Let’s Fly at Pullman Yards, presented by the BALLOON MUSEUM. With interactive displays, expansive labyrinths, and colorful installations, the experience harvests creativity and inspiration with innovative art that appeals to sight, sound, and touch. Featuring artworks such as Balloon Tree by Myeongbeom Kim and Floating Giants by Max Streicher, each piece will soar above your expectations. balloonmuseum.world