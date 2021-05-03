Our Best of May



THROUGH MAY 23 | Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the sixth-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens comes to a close this month. Situated on half an acre across from Atlanta’s beloved Chastain Park, the 8,000-square-foot showhouse design-build dream team includes Benecki/Cole, William T. Baker, Source and Land Plus. Designed with an Art Deco aesthetic, the home features five bedrooms, five full baths, two powder rooms, pool, pool cabana and a finished basement. Proceeds support the Atlanta History Center. southeasternshowhouse.com



MAY 3–JUNE 4 | Using an abstract-expressionist approach, The Fragmented Floral Series takes viewers to a transcendental place as emotions about death and rebirth emerge. An exploration of negative and positive space challenges the idea of the here and now with negative space symbolizing a void and an absence while simultaneously commanding a strong presence through repetitive pattern. Fragmented Florals is about a purposeful release of control, life after death, beauty in darkness and the emotive power of flowers. fashionado.net/fragmented-florals-series

THROUGH MAY 14 | Celebrate spring with Spalding Nix Fine Art and Georgia artists Katherine Sandoz, Susan Hable and Evan Blackwell-Helgeson in WELLSPRING. With each artist focusing on a different wellspring, the exhibit explores through the use of color and composition how nature and history inspires and informs the multifaceted work of each artist. spaldingnixfineart.com

THROUGH MAY 15 | Changing seasons are at the forefront in Jackson Fine Art’s latest exhibitions that display new work from Cig Harvey and Angela West. In Eat Flowers, Harvey takes viewers through a multisensory installation featuring photography that recognizes beauty in the mundane, while Persephone will exhibit new large-scale mixed-media pieces from West, who—after painting over archived photographs to create an entirely new landscape—celebrates themes of emotional rebirth. jacksonfineart.com



MAY 19 –END OF 2021 | Dive deep into the artistic mind of Vincent Van Gogh with Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Located at Pullman Yards, the exhibit is a 20,000-square- foot light and sound spectacular showing two-story projections of Van Gogh’s most famous creations and a virtual reality interac- tive experience that features works such as “Bedroom at Arles” and “Starry Night Over The Rhone.” vangoghexpo.com/atlanta