Our Best of May

May 3, 2021

Photo by David Christensen


THROUGH MAY 23 | Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the sixth-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens comes to a close this month. Situated on half an acre across from Atlanta’s beloved Chastain Park, the 8,000-square-foot showhouse design-build dream team includes Benecki/Cole, William T. Baker, Source and Land Plus. Designed with an Art Deco aesthetic, the home features five bedrooms, five full baths, two powder rooms, pool, pool cabana and a finished basement. Proceeds support the Atlanta History Center. southeasternshowhouse.com

UNTITLED NO.9 | MIX MEDIA COLLAGE | 30X60

MAY 3–JUNE 4 | Using an abstract-expressionist approach, The Fragmented Floral Series takes viewers to a transcendental place as emotions about death and rebirth emerge. An exploration of negative and positive space challenges the idea of the here and now with negative space symbolizing a void and an absence while simultaneously commanding a strong presence through repetitive pattern. Fragmented Florals is about a purposeful release of control, life after death, beauty in darkness and the emotive power of flowers. fashionado.net/fragmented-florals-series

 

Susan Hable, Love is Hard Work

THROUGH MAY 14 | Celebrate spring with Spalding Nix Fine Art and Georgia artists Katherine Sandoz, Susan Hable and Evan Blackwell-Helgeson in WELLSPRING. With each artist focusing on a different wellspring, the exhibit explores through the use of color and composition how nature and history inspires and informs the multifaceted work of each artist. spaldingnixfineart.com

Emerald Coat with Dahlia Petals, 2019 Signed, titled, dated and editioned verso 40 x 30 inch archival pigment print Edition of 7

THROUGH MAY 15 | Changing seasons are at the forefront in Jackson Fine Art’s latest exhibitions that display new work from Cig Harvey and Angela West. In Eat Flowers, Harvey takes viewers through a multisensory installation featuring photography that recognizes beauty in the mundane, while Persephone will exhibit new large-scale mixed-media pieces from West, who—after painting over archived photographs to create an entirely new landscape—celebrates themes of emotional rebirth. jacksonfineart.com


MAY 19 –END OF 2021 | Dive deep into the artistic mind of Vincent Van Gogh with Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Located at Pullman Yards, the exhibit is a 20,000-square- foot light and sound spectacular showing two-story projections of Van Gogh’s most famous creations and a virtual reality interac- tive experience that features works such as “Bedroom at Arles” and “Starry Night Over The Rhone.” vangoghexpo.com/atlanta

