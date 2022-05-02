Our Best of May

From art shows to food festivals, enjoy these exciting Atlanta events taking place this month.

MAY 5 | Little Pink Book presents their 2022 Signature Spring Empowerment Luncheon. On May 5th, join in-person or virtually for a networking, lunch and panel discussion with Carla Harris and other like-minded professionals. Tickets can be purchased here. littlepinkbook.com

MAY 6-28 | DK GALLERY’s May exhibition Bloom features spring-themed artwork by Emily Farish, Lorra Kurtz, Shannon Deana Johnson, Karlene McConnell, Susan Richman, Wyanne Thompson and Kay Vinson. The opening reception will take place on May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. and highlights the Marietta Educational Garden Center. dkgallery.us

THROUGH MAY 8 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE & GARDENS is open for tours until May 8th. A 9,300-square-foot home inspired by vacation properties in Massachusetts’ Cape Cod and Wyoming’s Jackson Hole, the showhouse is a collaboration between Linda MacArthur Architect, EverCraft LLC, Kit Castaldo Design and Floralis Garden Design, plus 20 of the South’s top design talents. Proceeds benefit Camp Twin Lakes. southeasternshowhouse.com

MAY 12 | After a two year break, the 30TH ANNUAL TASTE OF ALPHARETTA is taking place on Thursday, May 12 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy food stations from some of the most beloved local restaurants in the area. Not only will there be delicious fare and refreshing drinks, but there will also be live music, chef food challenges, kid-friendly activities and more. tasteofalpharettaga.com

THROUGH MAY 15 | ATLANTA CONTEMPORARY presents Craig Drennen’s First Acts exhibition, showcasing some of the artist’s first works along with some of his new pieces. Drennen, a painter and a 2018 Guggenheim Fellow, focuses his studio practices around Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens. atlantacontemporary.org

THROUGH MAY 29 | Throughout the entire month of May, the HIGH MUSEUM OF ART presents André Kertész: Postcards from Paris. This is the first exhibition to compile all of Kertész’s rare carte postale prints in one place. His move to Paris in 1925 was the turning point for him as a photographer, and this was where he gained inspiration for the majority of his works. high.org