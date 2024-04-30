Our Best of May

Hooray for the month of May—soak up springtime in Atlanta with these hot happenings

May 2 | Whether you are an avid art lover, or just blossoming into one, attend CAROUSEL GALLERY’s Spring Reverie: A Contemporary Exploration of Eric Alfaro’s Transient Blossoms. Located in Buckhead Village, the debut event of the Eric Alfaro’s “Blossom and Flowers” series will transport attendees into a space where nature merges with imagination. The artist utilizes texture and color to create poetic pieces, evoking a sense of wonder. nyc.carouselartgroup.com

May 2-4 | April is over—usher in the May flowers! BODACIOUS BLOOMS FLOWER FESTIVAL of Buckhead returns. Experience botanical beauty strolling through large scale floral installations at this community festival. The weekend will be full of floral workshops, designer panel discussions, in-store activities, promotions, and much more! buckheadvillagedistrict.com

May 3-5 | Out with the old in with the new—spring cleaning is our favorite excuse to revamp and redecorate. The sample sale of the season is here at JAIPUR LIVING and yes, the prices are really that low! Attendees can stroll through an assortment of handmade rugs, pillows, and decor. From hand knots to one-of-a-kind, the rug of your dream awaits. jaipurliving.com

Through May 10 | Act now or forever hold your peace—the last day to see DE NOVO at SPALDING NIX is quickly approaching. This exhibit features four southeastern artists—Trish Andersen, Gretchen Wagner, Angela Carter, and Amanda Brazier. DE NOVO derives from Latin, meaning “from the beginning”, which appropriately describes the artists’ reworking of familiar themes and concepts in an innovative approach. spaldingnixfineart.com

May 11 | Light up the night sky at the 14th annual ATLANTA BELTLINE LANTERN PARADE presented by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons. With hundreds of lanterns floating down the Beltline, art merges with community to create a magical evening. Enjoy the parade from the sidelines or jump into the action with a creation of your own. beltline.org

Through MAY 12 | Time is running out to tour the 2024 SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE & GARDENS, presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. Each room in the newly constructed 10,000-square-foot showhouse is uniquely and immaculately decorated, fostering creativity and inspiration as you peruse from space to space. Tickets are currently on sale, and proceeds support Camp Twin Lakes. southeasternshowhouse.com

May 11-12 | CHASTAIN PARK ARTS FESTIVAL returns to Fulton County’s largest public park for its 13th year. Over 175 painters, photographers, sculptors, glassblowers, jewelers, and more will showcase their latest work at the two-day event. In addition to purchasing their favorite pieces, attendees will have the opportunity to view live artist demonstrations, listen to live music, and participate in creative hands-on activities. chastainparkartsfestival.com

May 15 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles for an insider’s look at the launch of THE CHIARABELLA GALLERY’s first U.S. showroom, nestled in Atlanta’s design-centric neighborhood, Miami Circle. Mix and mingle with new friends, area designers, the local Chiarabella staff. Stroll through the stunning new showroom with a cocktail in hand and in good company. eventcreate.com/e/piacerechiarabella

May 25-27 | Jazz aficionados, aspiring musicians, or those that simply enjoy tapping their toes won’t want to miss the 47th annual ATLANTA JAZZ FESTIVAL in Piedmont Park. The live music event will feature food and beverage options lining the park. In between musical performances stop by the artist market to shop for unique pieces from local artisans and vendors. atljazzfest.com