Our Best of November

As we usher in November and the start of the holiday season, check out the exciting happenings this month around the city of Atlanta

NOV. 2 | BREAKTHROUGH ATLANTA is set to host their annual Fund-A-Scholar fundraising event. Taking place at The Foundry at Puritan Mill at 6:30 p.m., the affair—which will feature cocktails, dinner and an auction—will raise critical funds for underserved students to attend year-round educational programs. breakthroughatlanta.org/fund-a-scholar

NOV. 4—5 | TASTE OF ATLANTA presents the rescheduled Taste Around Town Chamblee—two days filled with the city’s leading cuisine and entertainment. Taking place at Chamblee’s new city hall, attendees will try some of the city’s best food, wine, beer, cocktails and more. Live entertainment and chef demonstrations will be present for guest enjoyment as well. tasteofatlanta.com

NOV. 5 | As their 20th annual fundraiser, THE DECATUR ARTS ALLIANCE will host the Decatur Wine Festival on November 5th from 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Taking place on the Decatur Square, attendees will try nearly 400 varieties of wine, sample fare from local establishments and listen to live entertainment. Don’t forget to check out the “wall of wine” and bring a bottle home with you. Click here to purchase tickets! decaturartsalliance.org

NOV. 5—6 | The CHASTAIN ARTS FESTIVAL returns to Chastain Park in Buckhead for two days this month: November 5th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 6th from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Produced by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, the festival will feature more than 185 painters, sculptors, photographers glass blowers and many more. In addition, attendees are invited to check out the children’s area, view artist demonstrations, listen to live music and peruse a variety of food truck and vendors. The festival is free to the public and open to all ages. chastainartsfestival.com

NOV. 10—JAN. 5 | SWAN COACH HOUSE GALLERY presents their annual small works exhibition Little Things featuring hundreds of artworks from over 70 Georgia artists. For more than 20 years, this special holiday exhibit has attracted guests from all over the metro area to admire art from paintings to sculptures and beyond. This year, Little Things is curated by creative director Jacob O’Kelley and gallery manager Maria Bruckman. swangallery.org

NOV. 17—DEC. 11 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 2022 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE & MARKETPLACE benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. This new contemporary English estate in Buckhead is the second collaboration between Harrison Design and KBD Development & Construction and will showcase a handful of the region’s most esteemed design talents. atlantaholidayhome.com

NOV. 17 | Join us as we celebrate the launch of BILL HARRISON FOUNDATION. With an evening of sparkle, cocktails and dinner, we will honor Bill’s passion for creating spaces that have purpose and function that embody an environmentally friendly and healthy atmosphere that impacts all who experience the space. We will also celebrate and support the mission of the Foundation to create educational experiences for the next generation of creative and curious thinkers. Purchase tickets here! thebillharrisonfoundation.org

NOV. 18 | On November 18th, ATLANTA HISTORY CENTER invites Atlantans to its first ever tree lighting in Veterans Park. Starting a 5 p.m., guests can enjoy a dinner from Super Jenny featuring a limited menu until 8:30 p.m. Atlanta History Center members will also enjoy a member exclusive event prior to the tree lighting complete with pictures with Santa. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the 50-foot tree will light up with an hour-long celebration to follow. Sponsored by Georgia Power, tickets are $20 for non-members and children, $10 for members and free for children three and under. atlantahistorycenter.com

THROUGH DEC. 23 | On view for the first time ever, Tabitha Soren’s Relief is on display at JACKSON FINE ART. This exhibition showcases beautiful landscapes and portraits that have been artistically manipulated by the photographer through means of cutting, burning, blending, blasting and more. jacksonfineart.com

THROUGH JAN. 15 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART hosts their latest exhibition titled Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern. One of the most celebrated sculptors of the modern age, more than 70 of Auguste Rodin’s works will be on display including pieces such as The Thinker and St. John the Baptist. high.org