Our Best of November

The holiday season is in full swing! Check out these around-town events.

Nov. 2 | BREAKTHROUGH ATLANTA is set to host their eighth annual Fund-A-Scholar fundraising event. Taking place at The Foundry at Puritan Mill at 6:30 p.m., the affair—which will include cocktails, dinner and an auction—raises critical funds for underserved students to attend year-round educational programs. breakthroughatlanta.org/fund-a-scholar

Nov. 4—5 | Taking place inside Chastain Park along Park Drive, the 2023 CHASTAIN PARK FALL ARTS FESTIVAL plays host to 175 artists and artisans. Visitors will enjoy a variety of art pieces, a children’s area, local food and beverages and other festive activities. chastainparkartsfestival.com

Nov. 9—Jan. 4 | On display through the entire month, SWAN COACH HOUSE presents its annual small-works exhibition titled Little Things. Curated by Maria Bruckman and Jacob O’Kelley, the exhibition features hundreds of small works from over 70 Southeastern artists—including paintings, drawings, photographs and more. Featured artists include Hannah Adair, Trey Dowell, Matthew Evans and Hail Holtzclaw. swangallery.org

Nov. 12 |CHATEAU ELAN WINERY & RESORT is celebrating its 26th annual Vineyard Fest this month. A cherished event since 1996, attendees will have the opportunity to partake in unlimited wine tastings, one-of-a-kind grape stomping, lawn games, live music and more. A portion of all Vineyard Fest 2023 ticket proceeds will benefit the Chateau Elan Military Support Foundation. chateauelan.com

Nov. 15—Dec. 31 | GREGG IRBY GALLERY presents their special holiday exhibition titled Masterpiece and Minis, featuring over 20 of the gallery’s represented artists. Featured artists include Caleb Mahoney, AK Hardeman, Nancy B. Westfall, Erin McIntosh, Gretchen Warsen, Ritva Porter, Amy Stone and more, with a variety of represented genres. greggirbygallery.com

Nov. 16—Dec. 10| Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 2023 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Pradera Group partnered with Castro Design Studio and Kit Castaldo Design on a soft modern home in Buckhead that will showcase more than 20 of the region’s most esteemed design talents. atlantaholidayhome.com

Through Dec. 31 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART’s current exhibition In the City of Light: Paris, 1850–1920 is a visionary guide of the French capital during the second half of the 19th century and into the 20th century. Through prints, drawings, photographs and sculptures, museumgoers will gain insight of what life was like in Paris in the eyes of artists like Théophile Steinlen, Henri-Gabriel Ibels, Edgar Degas and many more. high.org