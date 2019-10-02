Our Best of October



OCT. 3–6 | The 14th annual Birmingham Antiques at the Gardens is a hub for lovers of all things from times past. Learn how to live stylishly, practically and comfortably from well-known design industry professionals—including Markham Roberts, Frances Schultz and Richard Keith Langham—or wander throughout more than 22 booths from dealers specializing in antiques, furniture, jewelry and other delicate keepsakes. Proceeds support the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. bbgardens.org/antiques

THROUGH OCT. 13 | Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe, the 2019 Serenbe Designer Showhouse comes to a close this month. Designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven, the 3,300-square-foot home debuted in Serenbe’s new Mado neighborhood and features the work of some of the city’s top designers. Proceeds directly benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe. serenbeshowhouse.com

OCT. 16 | More than 60 members of Atlanta’s established arts community will step up to support friend and renowned artist Todd Murphy, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer, through Friends of Todd Murphy Show the Love. Bid on dozens of donated pieces in a silent auction and gather in support of one of Atlanta’s art icons. Funds raised from the event will help with medical expenses for Todd Murphy. factrelief.org/toddmurphy

OCT. 18–20 | Join food lovers from throughout the southeast for a weekend of tasteful delights at Taste of Atlanta, the city’s premier food festival featuring more than 100 of Atlanta’s favorite restaurants. Sample delicious dishes; sip robust wines, craft beers and innovative cocktails; be entertained by demos from local celebrity chefs; and enjoy interactive sponsor experiences and family-friendly entertainment, all while uncovering the incredible dining treasures the city has to offer. tasteofatlanta.com



OCT. 19–Feb. 2 | Explore challenging themes such as identity, desire, death and more through the High Museum’s Sally Mann: A Thousand Crossings exhibit. In a collection of haunting photographs, Mann reflects on her life growing up in Virginia and how the South’s legacy as a homeland, refuge and battle ground continues to shape American identity. high.org/sallymann



OCT. 25–NOV. 3 | Shop and dine for a cause with the Partner’s Card. Proceeds go to Camp Twin Lakes, a local non-profit camp that provides week-long summer programs and weekend retreats throughout the year for children with disabilities, serious illnesses and other life challenges. From retail to restaurants to fitness classes, the card will give shoppers a 20% discount at over 450 participating retailers and restaurants around the Metro Atlanta Area. partnerscard.com

OCT. 26–27 | Celebrate 100 years of splendor with Tour of Homes at the Villa. Voted as one of the 50 Most Beautiful Homes in Atlanta, Ansley Park’s the Villa is sure to impress visitors with its timeless charm and enduring beauty. Built around 1920 by renowned Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Shutze, the apartments take visitors back to a bygone era. thevillaatlanta.com

OCT. 27 | Wine and dine for charity during the Giving Kitchen’s Sunday Supper at Serenbe presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Guests will enjoy light bites and libations before indulging in a savory dinner served by the Fifth Group Restaurants team, who you know best for South City Kitchen, The Original El Taco, Ecco, Alma Cocina, Lure, La Tavola and Bold Catering & Design. Expect tasty treats and a Southern-style bonfire to follow, complete with hayrides around the farm and tunes from Kristina Murray Band. Proceeds benefit Giving Kitchen. thegivingkitchen.org/serenbe