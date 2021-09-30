Our Best of October

A look at a few of October’s can’t-miss design and lifestyle events

OCT. 1–30 | Immerse yourself in upcoming design trends with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ 12th-annual Luxury Living Show at Phipps Plaza. Open all month long in Monarch Court, the displays feature new-to-market and noteworthy luxury products as well as kitchen, bath and outdoor living trends from around the world. atlantahomesmag.com/events/luxurylivingshow

OCT. 2–10 | The Atlanta Design Festival is back this month with a full program of virtual and in-person events celebrating the theme of “Reconnecting the Community.” From seminars on designing today, to architecture and bike tours, film screenings, workshops (think making jewelry and body scrubs) and more, this nine-day festival is one no design lover will want to miss. atlantadesignfestival.net



OCT. 14–17 | Celebrate Southern culture at this month’s Gather ‘Round Festival, a four-day event featuring a diverse line-up of food, drinks, music and arts. Hosted by Epicurean Atlanta and created by Southern Culinary & Creative, the event has a diverse line-up of tastings, performances, a dinner series and educational seminars relating to culinary trends, sustainability, and more. gatherroundatl.com



OCT. 15–NOV. 7 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 8th-annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Located in the Grange hamlet of Serenbe, the 6,058-square-foot house is designed by Serenbe Planning + Design and built by South Haven Builders. Four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and more will feature work from the Southeast’s top design talents. serenbeshowhouse.com





OCT. 18 | Join PINK at their Women’s Empowerment Luncheon for networking and a high-powered panel discussion—featuring industry professionals from The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart Inc., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and more—that’s sure to inspire and connect you with like-minded professionals. Tune in online, or enjoy a host of vendors and lunch in person. Due to COVID event restrictions, limited seats are available for this event. eventbrite.com

OCT. 18–24 | A fundraiser organized by the Reynolds Lake Oconee community, the Lake Oconee Showcase of Homes is back this fall showcasing the area’s beautiful homes and booming businesses. The hybrid event will feature an auction, an extensive online experience and in-person tours on October 23. Proceeds benefit Greene County Habitat for Humanity. lakeoconeeshowcaseofhomes.org



OCT. 22–28 | Jump start your holiday shopping by purchasing a Partners Card, the premier shopping fundraiser that benefits Camp Twin Lakes. With 100% of the card’s purchase price going to the local non-profit, Atlantan’s will receive a 20% discount at more than 400 area retailers and restaurants for a one-week period. partnerscard.com