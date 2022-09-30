Our Best of October

Fall is has arrived! Spend your free time checking out these exciting Atlanta events!

THROUGH OCT. 16 | Don’t miss the 2022 SERENBE DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE open for tours through October 16th! Located in the Grange hamlet of Serenbe, the Showhouse is designed by Serenbe Planning + Design and built by 10/23 construction. It showcases the talents of 15 of Atlanta’s top interior designers, with finishing selections by lead designers Mister + Mrs Sharp across more than 5,000 square feet.​​​​​​​​ serenbeshowhouse.com

OCT. 15-24 | Come in and see what’s new at the DUTCHCRAFTERS AMISH FURNITURE Grand Opening, 160 North Main Street in Alpharetta, October 15 – 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities on October 15 will include giveaways, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and visiting Amish woodworkers. Stop by to get a first look at the stunning showroom. Check out the skillfully handcrafted, solid wood, American made furniture in a wide variety of styles, from contemporary to rustic log cabin looks. dutchcrafters.com

OCT. 16 | WHOLESOME WAVE GEORGIA is set to host Southern Chefs Potluck from 5 to 9 p.m. Taking place at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, attendees will enjoy delicious fare from featured chefs, craft cocktails and a live auction. All proceeds from the event will help provide Georgia families access to fresh and healthy food. wholesomewavegeorgia.org

OCT. 20 | Mix and mingle while trying some of Midtown’s best restaurants at Grand Tasting: Midtown presented by TASTE OF ATLANTA. From 6 to 10 p.m., attendees will listen to live music and participate in VIP tasting experiences. Tickets can be purchased on Taste of Atlanta’s website. tasteofatlanta.com

THROUGH OCT. 27 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles hosts the 13th annual LUXURY LIVING SHOW at Phipps Plaza’s Monarch Court. Presented by Harry Norman Realtors, the event will showcase the latest trends in kitchens, baths and outdoor living through displays designed with the newest products to hit the market by top local kitchen-and-bath industry talents. Don’t miss touring the dream kitchen by Morgan Creek Cabinet Company, dream bathroom by Bell Cabinetry & Design and Outdoor Living Display by Floralis Garden Design. atlantahomesmag.com/events/luxurylivingshow

THROUGH OCT. 29 | DK GALLERY hosts their latest exhibition titled Vogue. Through a variety of styles, media and themes, the October show will feature fashion and couture throughout the years. Chantel Barber, Shellie Crisp, Holly Irwin and Lorra Kurtz are just a few of the artists that will be displayed. The opening reception will take place on Oct. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. dkgallery.us

THROUGH OCT. 31 | ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN presents Scarecrows in the Garden. At both the Gainesville and Midtown locations, guests will browse over 100 scarecrows created by local artists, designers, schools, businesses and more. On Oct. 27, there will be a Great Pumpkin-Carving Fest during which the scarecrow winners will be announced. atlantabg.org