Our Best of October

Fall is here! Celebrate with these local happenings

Oct. 2—8 | Hosted by participating museums, galleries and artist-run spaces, ATLANTA ART WEEK unites galleries, artists, collectors and art enthusiasts for extended opening hours and special events. Over 10 institutions will be showcasing their collections, including Atlanta Contemporary, the High Museum of Art and Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA). Participating commercial galleries include Alan Avery Art Company, Sandler Hudson Gallery and more. atlantaartweek.co

Oct. 14—22 | A platform dedicated to celebrating and connecting Atlanta’s creatives, the ATLANTA DESIGN FESTIVAL invites leaders and organizations from the Metro area and around the world to host installations, exhibitions, design and architecture tours, film screenings, panels and much more. Produced by MA! Design is Human, this year’s chosen theme “Why Not Now?” acts as a call to action for Atlanta to assert itself as the design capital of the Southeast. atlantadesignfestival.net

Oct. 19 | For one night only, TASTE OF ATLANTA presents Grand Tasting Midtown. From 6 to 10 p.m. at the Epicurean Hotel Atlanta, attendees will get unlimited tastes from 25 of Midtown’s best restaurants. There will also be more than a dozen wine, beer and cocktail tastings, in-person cooking demonstrations and live entertainment. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com

Oct. 19 | You’re Invited to LITTLE PINK BOOK’s 19th Annual Fall Women’s Empowerment Event luncheon! Join in-person or virtually on October 19th at 12 p.m. for networking, lunch and a high-powered panel discussion. Also connect with like-minded professionals. littlepinkbook.com

Oct. 20—29 | Benefiting CAMP TWIN LAKES, Partners Card—the 10-day shopping discount program—arrives in time for the gift-buying season. Participants receive 20% off at hundreds of Atlanta retailers and restaurants, with 100% of the purchase price of every card providing fully-adaptive camp experiences for Georgia children. partnerscard.com

Oct. 21 | Benefiting Greene County Habitat for Humanity, the LAKE OCONEE SHOWCASE OF HOMES is back this month for its fifth year. Featuring impressive architecture, interior design and landscaping of some of Lake Oconee’s notable residences, attendees will gain design inspiration while supporting a good cause. lakeoconeeshowcaseofhomes.org

Through Oct. 30 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles hosts the 14th annual LUXURY LIVING SHOW at Phipps Plaza’s Monarch Court. Presented by Harry Norman Realtors, the event will showcase the latest trends in kitchens, baths and outdoor living through displays designed with the newest products to hit the market by top local kitchen-and-bath talents. atlantahomesmag.com/events/luxurylivingshow