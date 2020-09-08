Our Best of September



AVAILABLE NOW | Hidden within nearly 300 acres of the new Silver Run Reserve development and the Nantahala National Forest lies the 2020 Cashiers Designer Showhouse, a 3,000-square-foot mountain modern cottage custom designed by Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson firm and built by Harris Custom Builders. Though the Showhouse was set to welcome guests to tour in person, the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 required a virtual pivot. Now, guests can transport to the mountains to see how 15 local, regional and national designers thoughtfully transformed this cozy abode from the comfort—and safety—of home, from anywhere in the world! cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse





SEP. 10–19 | 2020 has been filled with endless twists and turns, requiring those holding events to get a little creative, including the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, who reimagined its operations into a 10-day virtual program. The festival will include 13 virtual cooking classes, as well as 11 dinners, two lunches and one brunch, all with limited, socially distanced seating. One hundred percent of ticket sales from the digital seminars will benefit the talent and 70 percent of ticket sales from the chef experiences will go back to the restaurants, such as Atlanta staples AIX, Tiny Lou’s, Iberian Pig, Lazy Betty, Buttermilk Kitchen and more. atlfoodandwinefestival.com



SEP. 10–OCT. 4 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe present the 7th annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven Builders, the nearly 2,600-square-foot showhouse is nestled in the Mado neighborhood and will feature eight of Atlanta’s top designers. Proceeds benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe. Face coverings required. For more information on ticketing and health measures, visitserenbeshowhouse.com.

SEP. 12–13 | Wander through Atlanta’s best kept secret gardens with the Atlanta Botanical Garden‘s “Garden’s for Connoisseurs” tour. A self-guided tour, guests will explore five private home gardens in the Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs areas featuring both professionally and personally designed—all guaranteed to inspire and delight, no matter the size. atlantabg.org

THROUGH SEP. 19 | In its latest exhibit, Jackson Fine Art reflects on history’s civil rights movements through the lens of photojournalist Steve Schapiro and fine art photographer Sheila Pree Bright. On display will be a collection of photographs by Schapiro from the 2019 Taschen publication of The Fire Next Time, including a 1950s portrait of John Lewis that was recently featured on the cover of TIME magazine, as well Bright’s photographs from the monograph #1960Now and short film, #1960Now: Art and Intersections, depicting intergenerational correlations between critical thinkers noted in history and the emerging new leaders around the nation. For safety precautions, the exhibit is on view by appointment only. jacksonfineart.com



SEP. 22–24 | Celebrate creativity that overcomes adversity with DISCOVER ADAC. A three-day virtual event, viewers will be joined by Atlanta’s top designers, panelists and industry experts to discuss new collections and how the design community has evolved with the changing environment. Don’t miss our panel (September 22, 11 a.m.) with AH&L style editor Clinton Smith as he sits down with Ryan Hughes, Steven Leonard and Smith Hanes to explore the growing importance of wellness and nature in interiors through the lens of their projects at Serenbe. adacatlanta.com