Our Best of September

Can’t-Miss Design Events Around Atlanta

THROUGH SEP. 4 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and the Cashiers Historical Society on the CHS grounds where six glamping tents, designed by renowned designers, represent the 2021 Cashiers Designer Showhouse. In addition to an exciting collection of luxurious glamping tents, the event also includes a curated selection of shopping vendors, workshops, panel discussions, single-day events, an artist residency by Brevard visual artist and musician Shannon Whitworth, tours of the protected buildings on the CHS campus and more. cashiershistoricalsociety.org

SEP. 9–12 | Grab your appetite culinary connoisseurs and sophisticated sippers, the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back at Historic Fourth Ward Park with an exciting lineup of events that celebrate the South and its restaurant and hospitality industry. From intimate meals with some of the city’s most acclaimed chefs—including Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty, Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, John Castellucci of Cooks & Soldiers, plus more—to tasting tents that allow attendees to indulge in sips and bites from both fan-favorites and new and noteworthy restaurants, the festival guarantees a fun, full-stomach time. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

SEP. 18 | Celebrate the Southeast’s top design talents at the Institute of Classical Architecture’s Philip Trammell Shutze Awards Celebration. Held at the Piedmont Driving Club, the event will recognize excellence in classical and traditional design in categories such as architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and garden design, artisanship, restoration and more. classicist-se.org/shutze-awards



SEP. 21–23 |The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) celebrates its 60th anniversary with inspirational talks with interior designers, showrooms, architects, craftsmen, tastemakers, and visionaries of the Atlanta design community at DISCOVER ADAC. On Sep. 21 at 1 p.m., don’t miss a discussion between AH&L’s editor-in-chief Suzanna Cullen Hamilton and highly cultivated and urbane designers Mikel Welch and Robert Brown as they discuss the details that complete each project. adacatlanta.com/events

SEP. 23–25 | Presented by Taste of Atlanta, Food That Rocks, a three-day tasting event highlighting Sandy Springs’ food scene, returns to City Springs for its fifth year. With four sessions total, guests will experience bites from participating restaurants, wine, beer, cocktail tastings and live music. A portion of each ticket sold will cover the cost to allow a select number of COVID-19 frontline healthcare and public safety workers to attend free of charge. foodthatrocks.org

THROUGH OCT. 24 | In an exhibit that brings to light the biggest challenges of living in the 21st-century—and innovative ways to combat them—the Museum of Design Atlanta‘s (MODA) latest exhibit Survival Architecture & The Art of Resilience is a must-see. Organized into four themes—circular, portable, visionary and resilient—the exhibit will showcase through work from notable artists and architects how we can address issues such as climate change, homelessness, biological disaster, food insecurity and more. museumofdesign.org

