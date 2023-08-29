Our Best of September

Kick-off fall with these around-Atlanta events!

Sept. 7 | For one night only, TASTE OF ATLANTA presents Grand Tasting Alpharetta. From 6 to 10 p.m. at The Hotel at Avalon, guests will mix and mingle as they try some of the best restaurants in Alpharetta. Featured establishments include: Delbar, Kona Grill, Cattle Shed and more. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

Sept. 9 | Hosted by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA) Southeast Chapter, the 17th annual PHILIP TRAMMELL SHUTZE AWARDS CELEBRATION will take place at the Piedmont Driving Club. The black-tie event will honor excellence in classic and traditional design categories such as architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and garden design, restoration and more. Also being honored: Jim Strickland, founder of architecture and design firm Historical Concepts, receives the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. classicist-se.org/shutze-awards

Sept. 19—21 | The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) presents its annual DISCOVER ADAC, a three-day event dedicated to inspirational design conversations. Don’t miss AH&L’s keynote presentation, The Art of Color: Powerful Palettes & Visionary Design, with Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson and designers Melanie Millner, Meredith McBrearty and New York-based David Frazier on Sep. 21 at 1 p.m. adacatlanta.com

Sept. 20—24 | For five days, FALL MARKET is back at AmericasMart this month. Experience greater one-on-one time with showrooms and gain access to hundreds of designer-friendly showrooms featuring rugs, lighting, artwork, indoor and outdoor furniture, accessories and much more. americasmart.com

Sept. 20—24 | Calling all foodies! ATLANTA FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL is back with flavors from more than 200 of the region’s most celebrated restaurants. From walk-around tastings to gourmet gatherings, chefs, mixologists, farmers and more come together from all over the Southeast to create an exceptional culinary experience inside Historic Fourth Ward Park. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

Sept. 28 | Open Hand Atlanta is celebrating 20 years of its largest annual fundraiser PARTY IN THE KITCHEN. Taking place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Stave Room at American Spirit Works, guests are invited to participate in this culinary social occasion that showcases 20 of Atlanta’s finest chefs. Party in the Kitchen supports a variety of Open Hand’s programs, which provide access to home-delivered, health-promoting meals to those living with or disabled by chronic disease, homebound seniors and at-risk youth and families. partyinthekitchen.org

Sept. 29—Oct. 22 | Serenbe and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Magazine present the 10th SERENBE DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE, benefitting The Art Farm’s Decorative Arts Fellowship award to photographer Thomas Jackson. Located in the new Lupo Loop, the Showhouse— designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven Builders with landscaping by Floralis—will showcase the talents of 14 local Atlanta designers. serenbeshowhouse.com

Oct. 1 | WHOLESOME WAVE GEORGIA is excited to announce the return of Southern Chefs Potluck on October 1 from 3pm to 7pm at Serenbe. Southern Chefs Potluck is an evening of delicious food, refreshing drinks, live auction, and great company. James Beard award winning pitmaster Rodney Scott will provide a whole hog and whole chickens for the main course accompanied by an abundance of sides, desserts, and cocktails crafted by Atlanta’s best chefs and bartenders. Participants include Terry Koval, Miles Macquarrie, and Steven Satterfield to name just a few. All proceeds from Southern Chefs Potluck support Wholesome Wave Georgia’s work to provide access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food to families across the state. Learn more and get your tickets at wholesomewavegeorgia.org/southern-chefs-potluck.

Through Dec. 23 | In honor of ATLANTA CONTEMPORARY’s 50th anniversary, the art organization presents two major solo exhibitions: Sam Gilliam, curated by Veronica L. Hogan, and Hasani Sahlehe: You Really Gotta See It Live, curated by Y. Malik Jalal. As the first major exhibition following Gilliam’s passing, a variety of his color-infused pieces spanning his entire career will be on display. In a similar spirit, Sahlehe’s artwork immerses viewers spiritually, cognitively and emotionally. atlantacontemporary.org