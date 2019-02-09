close

What to buy her

Blog
February 9, 2019559Views
Our Valentine’s Day gift guide

1. Large tote, $228, kate spade

2. Damascena rose candle, $72, Diptyque

3. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine lipstick, $38, Bloomingdales

3.  Rosé gummies,$20, Sugarfina

4. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, $165, Sephora

5. Heart Post Earrings, $25, INK + ALLOY 

6. Floral compositions, from $75,Le Jardin Français; delivery available *From now through Feb. 14, Condor Chocolates and truffles are available for additional cost

7. Berries & Cream white-chocolate hearts, $18, Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate

Claire Ruhlin

Claire Ruhlin

Associate Editor

