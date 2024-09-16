September Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

ADAC Announces Addition of New Design Studios

The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center plans for 12,500 square feet of additional designer and architect studios to be completed in 2025. The new suite of offices will be located on the second floor near The Hungry Peach café. The addition of 17 studios will result in a total of 40 design studios at ADAC, totaling 50,000 square feet. Among others, Atlanta-based firm Tish Mills Interiors is committed to relocating to the 2nd floor studio spaces. adacatlanta.com

Atlanta Designer Michael Habachy Collaborates with Jaipur Living

Atlanta designer Michael Habachy channels his Egyptian heritage in his recent launch with Jaipur Living. Consisting of four rugs, the collection is titled Gamil, which means “beautiful” in Egyptian. All featuring a neutral palette and geometric designs, the rugs infuse an organic edge to any space. jaipurliving.com

Historic Margaret Mitchell House Reopens to the Public

The former home of Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell recently reopened to the public after a four year closure in 2020 due to the pandemic. Taking advantage of the time off, the Atlanta History Center renovated and reimagined the exhibit to better contextualize the significance of the novel and its history. Inside, you can find Mitchell’s original writing desk among other pieces of period furniture. Mitchell lived in the building’s Apartment No. 1 until 1932, just four years before the publication of Gone with the Wind. atlantahistorycenter.com

ADAC Senior Marketing Manager Named HFB Forty Under 40

In more ADAC news, senior marketing manager, MacKenzie Johnson, has been named to the Home Furnishings Business’ (HFB) Forty Under 40 Class list for 2024. This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional individuals in the home furnishings industry for leadership, professional achievements, and philanthropic contributions. Be sure to say congratulations the next time you see MacKenzie at ADAC! hfbusiness.com

Trilith Community Begins Phase III Development

Earlier this month, residential and mixed-use community Trilith began development of its Phase III. The new phase is set for completion in five years and will be located in the northeast corner of the community. The phase will continue the already established charm of the community and feature over 350 new homes and, of course (in iconic Lew Oliver fashion), plenty of pedestrian-friendly walkways and open spaces for residents to enjoy. trilith.com

Harry Norman Realtors Names New Vice President of Relocation and Business Development

One of Atlanta’s oldest and largest real estate firms, Harry Norman Realtors, announced the appointment of Stan Baker as the new Vice President of Relocation and Business Development. Previously an agent at the Harry Norman Realtors Collection at Forsyth, Baker stood out for his skills in business development and customer relations. In his new role, he will drive business growth and oversee experienced consultants. harrynorman.com

Atlanta’s Staplehouse Starts New Venture at Rural Georgia Retreat

Atlanta restaurateurs Ryan Smith and Kara Hidinger, the brains behind the locally love Staplehouse, have partnered with a working ranch in Gay, Georgia, to create a unique hospitality experience perfect for a weekend retreat. Opening on September 20th, Quercus, located on nearly 4,000 acres, features four secluded cabins with wraparound porches, cozy stone fireplaces, and other inviting details. The culinary program will include a 30-seat restaurant highlighting farm-to-table offerings and a 10-course tasting menu, plus plans for future cooking demonstrations and harvesting experiences on property. worldofquercus.com