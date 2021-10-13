Introducing the 2021 Serenbe Designer Showhouse



WELCOME TO SERENBE

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the 8th-annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse from October 14–November 7.

Located in the Grange hamlet of Serenbe, the 6,058-square-foot three-story house was designed by Serenbe Planning + Design and built by South Haven Builders. Imagined by top Southern talents led by interior specifications designer Lorraine Enwright of Intuitive Dwellings, the house includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an open floor plan with expansive outdoor space, two-car garage, chef’s kitchen and more. Wall-to-wall windows throughout the home offer a bird’s eye view of scenic Serenbe.

PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS

Lorraine Enwright, Intuitive Dwellings | Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Stairhall and Interior Specifications

Jeffrey Bruce Baker, Jeffrey Bruce Baker Designs | Living Room

Beth Kooby, Beth Kooby Design | Primary Bedroom and Laundry Room

Jennifer Carter & Stephanie Andrews, Balance Design | Primary Bath & Bath Porch

Patrick and Meghan Sharp, Mister + Mrs. Sharp | Loft & Upstairs Laundry

Susan Currie, Susan Currie Design | Bedroom & Bathroom 2

Jessica David, Atelier Davis | Bedroom & Bathroom 3

Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design | Bedroom & Bathroom 4

Abbi Williams, Red Door Design Studio | Mudroom

Tara Dennis, Archie Bolden | Downstairs Lounge

Patrick and Meghan Sharp, Mister + Mrs. Sharp with Universal Furniture | Front Porch

SPECIALTY PACKAGES

Take advantage of special events and offerings during the duration of the showhouse. Visit serenbeshowhouse.com for more information.

VIP Toast & Tour: Opening Night Preview Party

Join Serenbe and the Publisher and Editorial Director of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine as we toast the opening of the 2021 Designer Showhouse and Atlanta’s top interior designers. $60, 6:30 p.m. on October 14. Tickets available here.

Showhouse Package at The Inn at Serenbe

Reserve Sunday or Thursday night in the Main House for $275 and receive: Two (2) tickets to the designer showhouse, breakfast at the Farmhouse, and accommodations for one night.

Group Packages

Grab a group of friends or family and head to Serenbe to tour the 2021 Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Private tours are $300 for up to 10 guests and $30 per additional guest. Tours are available on Wednesdays and require 48 hours advance notice. To book private or group tours or for questions, please contact [email protected].

Private Farm Tour

Extend your day at Serenbe with a private farm tour. Learn about organic and regenerative agriculture while enjoying the fresh air and beauty of nature. Farmer Ian will guide your group through the fi elds while discussing the principles of organic farming and the importance of eating locally grown produce. Tours are 60 minutes with a $200 minimum up to 15 people, then $15 per person for additional guests. Add on farm activities and happy hour tour for additional fees. Contact [email protected] to book.



ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

Proceeds from the 2021 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will support the Art Farm, a champion of the arts that provides a platform and a forum for dialogue around arts and culture by bringing people together with the belief that art in everyday life can create a greater understanding of the world. Learn more at artfarmatserenbe.com.

The 2021 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours October 14–November 7. Find tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com.