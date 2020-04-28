Spring Celebrations: Mother’s Day Shopping

You may have forgotten what day it is in the midst of new sheltering-in-place routines, but we are here to remind you that Mother’s Day is around the corner, Sunday May 10th to be exact. We know it’s been a wild spring, so we polled some of our favorite local retailers for presents that any Mom would love to receive – even if the delivery is done in a carefully orchestrated drop off.

A beautiful, relaxation kit filled with a hot and cold pack, sachets, and an eye mask? If you can say you’ve ever caused a headache for your mother, make amends with this. Relaxation Package by Elizabeth W, $163 for the set, available through Gramercy, use promo code 20OFF for 20% off online orders. Please note that shipping may be delayed. Call with questions, 404-846-9244.

Indulge mom with a silk pillowcase filled with hair and skin boosting amino acids that improve skin and hair while sleeping. Classic Silk Pillowcase, $132 for standard size and $144 for king size, available through Gramercy, use promo code 20OFF for 20% off online orders. Please note that shipping may be delayed. Call with questions, 404-846-9244.

A cookbook holder that has caught up with the times. This handsome one is designed to hold an iPad for easy tabbing in the kitchen. iPad Cookbook Holder, $135, available through Interior Philosophy. Call 404-851-0047 for ordering and curbside pick up.

Choose from a variety of scents including Cedar Vetiver, Lime Basil Mint, Mediterranean Fig and White Tea for these all natural, long-burn time candles. Noted Soy Candles, $16 for tins and $42 for jars, available through Interior Philosophy. Call 404-851-0047 for ordering and curbside pick up.

Pool, lake and beach outings will be back soon. Help get your mom ready with this chic wrap that can double as a cover up, scarf or light towel. Natural Wood Block Fouta in Coral, $56, available through Huff-Harrington, please order through [email protected] and enjoy a 25% discount and free delivery on Fridays to Atlanta, Buckhead, Vinings, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Marietta.

An elegant necklace with an organic sensibility that can go from day to night works just right for any busy mom. Louisa Guild Jewelry Two Feather Necklace, $140 available through Huff-Harrington, please order through [email protected] and enjoy a 25% discount and free delivery on Fridays to Atlanta, Buckhead, Vinings, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Marietta.

For a lovely gift that keeps on giving, consider this group of five candles individually packaged in pastel glass cloches. Voluspa Macaron Cloche Candles, $75; frontgate.com or 404-841-7170.

A picnic basket just for happy hour? Check out this wine caddy that holds bottles, glasses and snacks in a tabletop worthy mango wood platform with iron handles. Weston Wine Caddy, from $89; frontgate.com or 404-841-7170.

A classically tailored pajama set in a joyful print can help mom’s lazy weekends look much more pulled together. Bagheera Long Sleep Set, $125 available through B.D. Jeffries or 800-954-3004.

Whether for long walks around the neighborhood or lounging by the water, this coral wide-brimmed sun hat is clutch for summer. Lizbeth Sun Hat, $208 available through available through B.D. Jeffries or 800-954-3004.

From afar, this sterling silver pin looks like a simple heart. Up close, you can see that the heart is actually two feathers curled together designed by noted wildlife and silver artist, Grainger McCoy. Pins Heart Feather, $150 enter promo code 14DAYS at checkout for 14% off your order excluding engraving, available through BeverlyBremer.com or call 404-261-4009 with questions.

Start or add to your mother’s enviable collection of Francis I silver with this delicate sterling silver almond dish. Francis I Almond Dish, $99 enter promo code 14DAYS at checkout for 14% off your order excluding engraving, available through BeverlyBremer.com or call 404-261-4009 with questions.

Erika Reade Ltd. suggests

Give mom a vase to hold all of the flowers that she deserves this year. Floral Relief Vase, $110; available through Erika Reade Ltd., 404-233-3857.

A super-soft, short-sleeve pajama set with navy polka dots and a ribbon sash to cinch the pants? Mom may never get out of her pajamas which will be totally acceptable in this stylish lounge outfit. Ribbon Short Sleeve Set in Navy Dot, $116; available through LakePajamas.com and soon to be available through their upcoming Atlanta boutique.

Check back for our favorite retailers gift ideas for the graduates and Father’s Day!