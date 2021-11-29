The Best Atlanta Events this December

DEC. 4–29 The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre welcomes the Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker, a larger-than-life production choreographed by Yuri Possokhov. Created by a team that includes Tony award-winning and -nominated designers, the performance features bountiful, extravagant sets, bold and beautiful costumes, top-of-the-line video projections and some of the South’s most talented dancers. atlantaballet.com THROUGH DEC. 12 | Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and designed by Logan Design Group International, the annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace closes its doors this month. Don’t miss the 11,383-square-foot home brimming with symmetry, simplistic elegance and gracious holiday designs from the Southeast’s top designers. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. atlantaholidayhome.com THROUGH DEC. 31 | Get into the holiday spirit at the St. Regis Atlanta this season, where celebrated Atlanta designer Suzanne Kasler has decorated the lobby’s extravagant Christmas tree. Red and green with black bows and traditional ornaments through Ballard Designs make the occasion a shimmering sight to see. Don’t forget to stop by The Gingerbread House on your way out for festive finds for everyone on your gift list. stregisatlanta.com



THROUGH JAN. 2 | Wander through a winter forest sans the below-freezing temperatures at Illuminarium’s Winterland. With futuristic technology that allows a fully interactive experience, guests can watch ice crack underfoot, run alongside furry friends of the forest, witness serene snowfall and more, all to the soundtrack of an original holiday music score. For those 21+, grab your significant other for a cocktail from The Bar at Illuminarium and explore a Southern winter like never before. illuminarium.com



THROUGH JAN. 2 | Buckhead Village kicks off its holiday festivities with The German American Cultural Foundation’s 2021 German Christkindl Market. Located on the corner of East Paces Ferry Rd NW and Bolling Way NE, the German market plays host to more than 50 vendors featuring food (think pretzels, schnitzel and brats), beverages and holiday items to shop, plus live music and entertainment. Market hours are 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. buckheadvillagedistrict.com/christkindle-market

THROUGH JAN. 2 | The runway makes its way to Buckhead Village with Art Meso’s Carnaval Couture exhibit. An Atlanta-based international art and traveling fashion exhibition, the show is an exhilarating production of high-fashion runway items and unique human art by international talents from around the world. On weekends, the immersive experience is complemented with special events, panels, trunk shows and more that will inspire guests to step into their personal style. artmeso.com



THROUGH JAN. 15 One of the city’s most anticipated holiday events, the 11th-annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ returns to the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Thousands of lights grace the botanical sculptures, and in addition to the fan favorites, this year guests can expect new installations including oversize flowers leading to the Ice Goddess and several lighted sculptures from the year’s past exhibitions. atlantabg.org