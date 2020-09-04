The Cashiers Designer Showhouse Goes Virtual!



THE CASHIERS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE’S VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE

Hidden within nearly 300 acres of the new Silver Run Reserve development and the Nantahala National Forest lies the 2020 Cashiers Designer Showhouse, a 3,000-square-foot mountain modern cottage custom designed by Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson firm and built by Harris Custom Builders.

Though the Showhouse was set to welcome guests to tour in person, the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 required a virtual pivot. Now, guests can transport to the mountains to see how 16 local, regional and national designers thoughtfully transformed this cozy abode from the comfort—and safety—of home, from anywhere in the world!

2020 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS

Front Porch | Ann Sherrill-Rusticks, Rusticks