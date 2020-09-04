The Cashiers Designer Showhouse Goes Virtual!

THE CASHIERS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE’S VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE
Hidden within nearly 300 acres of the new Silver Run Reserve development and the Nantahala National Forest lies the 2020 Cashiers Designer Showhouse, a 3,000-square-foot mountain modern cottage custom designed by Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson firm and built by Harris Custom Builders.
Though the Showhouse was set to welcome guests to tour in person, the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 required a virtual pivot. Now, guests can transport to the mountains to see how 16 local, regional and national designers thoughtfully transformed this cozy abode from the comfort—and safety—of home, from anywhere in the world!
2020 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS
Front Porch | Ann Sherrill-Rusticks, Rusticks
Foyer + Stairwell | Holly Laughridge, Old Edwards Inn & Acorns
Master Bedroom | Kerry Howard, Susan Pearce, Baylie Weeks, Tribus Interior Design + Dillard Jones
Master Bath | Lisa Wester, Lisa Wester Interiors
Main Floor Powder | Stuart Pliner, Stuart Pliner Design
Second Master/Bath | Cathy Rhodes, Cathy Rhodes Interiors
Great Room | Lynn Monday, Lynn Monday Home
Dining Room | Tori Alexander, Alexander Interiors
Kitchen | June Chamberlain, June Chamberlain Interiors
Mud/Laundry Room | Elly Poston, Elly Poston Interiors
Back Porch | Francie Hargrove, Francie Hargrove Interior Design
Second Floor Landing | Douglas Hilton, DWH Interiors
Office/Bedroom 3 | Doug Weiss, Douglas Weiss Interiors
Bedroom 4 | Zeb Grant, Zeb Grant Design
Glamping Tent | Margaret Kirkland + Zach Weiler, Margaret Kirkland Interiors
TICKETS
By purchasing a $25 virtual ticket, guests gain exclusive access to:
- Video tour of the Showhouse and Glamping Tent
- 3D Matterport tour of the Showhouse, Glamping Tent, and Silver Run Reserve
- Access to view and shop designer furnishings, art, and vendors (20% of these sales go back to the Cashiers Historical Society)
- A Showhouse-based activity packet (Ages 8+)
- Interview with the owners of H+K Gallery on “Southern Art and its History Across the Plateau”
- Multi-chapter bitters workshop with landscape architect Mary Palmer Dargan
- Interview and shopping with impressionist artist Cynthia Perryman
- Virtual tour of the Highlands Biological Station’s Pollinator Garden
- Article series by Plateau Magazine
BENEFICIARY
The Cashiers Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization that honors and protects North Carolina’s Cashiers Valley’s historical past. Through thoughtful educational platforms and the preservation of the Zachary-Tolbert House, Col. John’s Cabin, the dependency, and the Hampton School, CHS maintains the area’s historical legacy. The Showhouse is the Cashiers Historical Society’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critically needed funds for operations and preserving buildings and grounds.
The 2020 Cashiers Designer Showhouse is currently open for virtual tours. Find tickets atcashiershistoricalsociety.org.