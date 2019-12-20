Top Reasons to Attend January Market at AmericasMart

1. Stop the Show

Atlanta designer Brian Patrick Flynn join’s AmericasMart’s Shop the Show lineup for January. He’ll be exploring the market and sharing his favorite picks along with Tiffani Thiessen, Paloma Contreras, Liz Marie Galvan and Katie Stauffer. Inspired by his experiences as a part-time Icelander (spending his summers in Reykjavík), Brian will also host a Hygge Happy Hour at the Accent Decor showroom on Wednesday, January 15, so mark your calendars.

2. Roaring Navy Party

AmericasMart knows how to throw a soiree, and January’s Roaring Navy Party should be one for the ages. Pull out your favorite navy dress and art deco diamonds to celebrate Sherwin-Williams’ 2020 Color of the Year, Naval, on Thursday night of Market. The event will take place on the Commercial Design Floor in Building 1, your new favorite source for hospitality and commercial design projects.

3. More of Everything

January Market is your first peek at what will be trending for 2020. More than 8,000 brands are represented across all product categories including home décor, lighting, seasonal, tabletop and everyday gifting. Combine that with an exceptional lineup of educational seminars, tastemaker discussions, celebrity appearances and cooking demonstrations and you’ve got a must-attend event.

Follow @AmericasMartATL on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter for the latest trends, helpful tips and market updates. Plus, subscribe to Portman + Peachtree, the AmericasMart blog, for weekly content delivered straight to your inbox.

Register Today!

The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market®

January 14 – 21, 2020

AmericasMart.com/January

To the Trade.